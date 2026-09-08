Chaos, Control, and Magnetic Surfaces: New UOAP Exclusive Magnet Celebrating This Year's HHN on Approach

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can soon get their hands on the elusive and exclusive complimentary magnet celebrating this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

What's Happening:

This Year:

This Magnet helps tie into the theme of this year's event, the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares," which will turn the park "into a decrepit, fear‑fueled carnival" featuring a new slate of haunted houses, scare zones and entertainment inspired by elements from Halloween Horror Nights’ history plus some of the biggest horror-based IP like Stranger Things, Hellraiser , and Sinners.

Jack and Oddfellow are set as the ringmasters of the event, bringing both chaos and control to this years event, even with their own icon house - appropriately titled, "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos and Control".