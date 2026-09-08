Chaos, Control, and Magnetic Surfaces: New UOAP Exclusive Magnet Celebrating This Year's HHN on Approach
The magnet features the icons of this year's event.
Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can soon get their hands on the elusive and exclusive complimentary magnet celebrating this year's Halloween Horror Nights.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can get their hands on the brand new passholder-exclusive magnet celebrating this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.
- The new magnet, just for Universal Orlando Resort annual passholders, features the aesthetic of this year's event - the 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights - with its circus-esque theme.
- Additionally, the O in "UO AP" has been replaced with a split-screen style icon featuring both Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, who are sharing their time this year as icons of the event.
- If you're an Annual Passholder though, you can't get this magnet quite yet. The complimentary magnet will only be available starting on October 1, while supplies last.
- Starting then, they can be picked up at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon at Universal Islands of Adventure from 11:00 am to 4:00 PM. The magnet will also be available during regular park hours at The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida.
- Though The Tonight Shop is located near several of the entrances to HHN Haunted Houses and celebrates the annual event, the magnet will NOT be available for pickup during HHN Event nights.
This Year:
- This Magnet helps tie into the theme of this year's event, the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares," which will turn the park "into a decrepit, fear‑fueled carnival" featuring a new slate of haunted houses, scare zones and entertainment inspired by elements from Halloween Horror Nights’ history plus some of the biggest horror-based IP like Stranger Things, Hellraiser, and Sinners.
- Jack and Oddfellow are set as the ringmasters of the event, bringing both chaos and control to this years event, even with their own icon house - appropriately titled, "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos and Control".
- You can check out some highlights from their house in our video below.
- To plan your visit to Universal Orlando during Halloween Horror Nights or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning