Preview – UFC 245 on ESPN+

2019 has been a big year for the UFC and it’s going to end with a bang. Tomorrow night, some of the UFC’s best will step into the octagon in what is probably the most stacked card of the year for UFC 245.

Three championships will be on the line as Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and Amanda Nunes look to hang on to their respective titles. On top of that, the main card will also feature two future UFC Hall of Famers as Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber will each step into the cage in the first two fights on the main card.

Let’s take a closer look at those three championship bouts:

Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

The top ranked women’s bantamweight contender, Germain de Randamie is riding a five-fight win streak into the title fight with Amanda Nunes. In fact, her last loss came to Nunes all the way back in 2013. Since then, de Randamie has been on a warpath, winning three of those five fights by knockout, with the most recent one taking her just 16 seconds.

The problem for the challenger, is the champ has been even more dominant. In fact, Amanda Nunes is possibly the most dominant fighter in the UFC today and in the conversation for the best ever. Not many have ever held championships in two divisions at the same time, like Nunes is doing right now. And while de Randamie is on a five-fight win streak, Nunes has won nine in a row, with five of those wins coming by knockout and two by submission. She has been on a truly historic run over the past five years and it will take a lot for de Randamie to put a stop to it.

Featherweight Championship bout: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking of impressive win streaks, the challenger in tomorrow night’s co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski, has won a remarkable 17 in a row. His most recent win came as a decision over the aforementioned future member of the UFC Hall of Fame, Jose Aldo. With 11 of his 20 wins coming by knockout, and his opponents willingness to stand a bang, look for some fireworks in this fight.

What I wouldn’t expect to see though, is another knockout win for Volkanovski. Featherweight champ Max Holloway is one of the best ever and he has never been knocked out in his previous 25 fights. Holloway came up short in an attempt to hold championships in two divisions earlier this year, dropping a lightweight championship bout to Dustin Poirier. Aside from that blip though, Holloway has won 14 in a row in the featherweight division, including a unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar in July. This is certainly going to be a very entertaining fight between two of the best the UFC has to offer.

Welterweight Championship bout: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

The UFC has had a history of guys playing the role of villain. Right now, that role is being played by Colby Covington. The trash-talking welterweight has certainly been backing it up though, winning his last seven fights with some of them being against top welterweight contenders like Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos. His strong wrestling will make a good test for the current champ.

And speaking of recent dominance, Kamaru Usman has won 14 in a row, including his win over Tyron Woodley to capture the welterweight championship back in March. Usman also possesses some incredible grappling skills, perhaps the best in the UFC, which he has used to grind out four straight unanimous decision wins against some very accomplished grapplers.

This fight likely won’t be the most exciting to the casual fan who just wants to see punches. Looks for this to be a ver technical grappling match between two very smart and talented fighters. I would be surprised if this one doesn’t go all five rounds as each of these two fighters have been stopped only once in their respective careers.

UFC 245 will be held tomorrow night, Saturday, December 14 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $79.98 for UFC 244 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $59.99.