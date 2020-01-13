Her Universe’s Minnie Mouse Collection Will Have You Seeing Spots!

It’s almost time to start rockin’ the dots again! January 22 marks National Polka Dots Day and who better to serve as fashion inspiration than Minnie Mouse? The delightful global icon has been sporting polka dotted attire since 1928 and we gotta say, we love her for it. Her Universe even found Minnie to be a powerful muse and recently debuted a new Minnie Mouse collection that will have you seeing spots…in a good way, we promise!
Minnie Mouse Collection
Minnie Mouse Tee
This fun shirt features a Minnie Mouse print as well as her name spelled out on the front and back.
Polka Dots & Cherries Cardigan
Dress it up or down, this adorable cardigan is perfect for all day and provides a subtle nod to the animated fashionista.
Polka Dots Tie-Front Button Up
Brunch date and shopping or out for a day of fun in the sun? It doesn’t matter, because this top is as versatile as you!
Minnie Mouse Mom Jeans
Yes, this means they are high waisted, but you don’t have to a mom to rock this look. Of course if you are a mother that’s fine too, don’t be ashamed to show off your signature style.
Minnie Mouse Bow Print Dress
Isn’t this dress just the cutest thing?! This bright red (Minnie’s favorite color) beauty is short enough to be playful, and features a sweet collar and hip pockets. Pack your bags, you’re going places sweetheart!
Just for Fun
There are so many more fun styles on sale now on Her Universe that will get you through the winter and into the exciting spring and summer months. Here are just a few of our favorites.
