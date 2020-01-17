Preview – UFC 246 on ESPN+

by | Jan 17, 2020 12:47 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Over the years, the UFC has had many stars drawing the eyes of fight fans around the world. Perhaps none though, have shone quite as bright as Conor McGregor. The outspoken Irishman has made headlines, both good and bad, over the past few years but whether you love him or hate him, odds are you’re going to watch him when he steps into the octagon.

That will be the case tomorrow night as McGregor will be locked in the cage for the first time in well over a year to face off against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in what is sure to be an extremely exciting bout. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a fight between two big-time contenders in the Women’s bantamweight division and a meeting between two heavyweights with some serious grappling skills.

Let’s take a closer look at those three bouts:

Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Whenever you think of a heavyweight fight in the UFC, you probably think of two huge guys throwing their hands wildly until one of them hits the canvas. That is not likely to be the case here though as both of these guys prefer to use their grappling skills to win fights. Greene has seen four of his eight wins come by submission and has never been submitted himself.

Oleinik, who has much more experience than Greene, has 45 wins by way of submission and has shown off a variety of chokes. Both of these fighters are also coming off of knockout losses, so look for them to be a bit cautious on the feet at first before trying to take this fight to the ground.

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

The night’s co-main event will actually be a rematch of a 2015 bout between two of the best in the Women’s Bantamweight division. The first fight ended in a split decision win for Holm, but Pennington has come a long way since then, winning five of her last seven fights. Her only losses since have come by way of knockout against the dominant champion Amanda Nunes (which seems to happen to everyone) and a decision against Germaine de Randamie who just put up a tough fight against the champ last month. Look for a much improve Pennington in this one.

The script is flipped however when it comes to Holm, who is only 4-5 since that win over Pennington nearly five years ago. In fact, since her signature knockout win over Ronda Rousey, Holm is just 2-5 in her last seven fights, again with one of those losses coming to Nunes. That doesn’t change the fact though that she is still one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC and the third-ranked contender in the Women’s Bantamweight division. This should be a very close fight with a lot on the line for both fighters.

Welterweight bout: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Talk about a high-profile fight. This bout matches up maybe the biggest and most controversial star in the history of the UFC against the single winningest fighter to ever step into the octagon. This is possibly the biggest fight ever to not include a UFC championship.

There is one thing working against this fight however. Both of these guys are coming off of a loss. For Cerrone, it’s actually back-to-back TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, two of the best the Lightweight division have to offer. For McGregor, it was a very one-sided submission loss to dominant Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov all the way back in October 2018.

Cerrone may not be on a hot streak, but one thing he never has to deal with is ring rust. “Cowboy” fought four times in 2019 and is tied for the record in number of fights in a calendar year with five. As I mentioned before, he also holds the UFC record for most wins with 23. Will any of that matter though? Yes, Conor has been out of the octagon for well over a year and yes, he’s lost two of his last four fights. However, that doesn’t change the fact that he is maybe the single most talented fighter to ever step into that cage (aside from maybe Jon Jones). This is truly the perfect example of a matchup pitting relentless hard work and determination against pure, raw talent. I personally can’t wait to see which wins out.

UFC 246 will be held tomorrow night, Saturday, January 18 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $84.98 for UFC 246 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $59.99.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend