Encore: Looking Back at “Ragtime” on Broadway

by | Jan 24, 2020 4:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

THE PEOPLE CALLED IT RAGTIME! We’re journeying back to the turn of the century to cover our final episode of Encore. Will the show come back? Here’s hoping. Until then, we will revel in the beauty of this phenomenal show. Let’s head to New Rochelle, NY to see what Ragtime is all about.

Episode 12: Ragtime

Book: Terrence McNally

Music & Lyrics: Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens, respectively

Based on: A 1975 novel of the same name by author E. L. Doctorow

Broadway Premiere: January 18th, 1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts

But, like, any Tony Awards?: 13 nominations, winning 4, including Original Score and Book of a Musical

Best Song, as decided by me alone: Oh honey, that “Prologue” is iconIQUE.

The musical follows three different groups of people in the United States of America in the early 20th century trying to endure and succeed in an ever-changing landscape. Upper-class white suburbanites, who was led by Mother, African Americans, who was led by Coalhouse Walker Jr., and Eastern European Immigrants, led by Tateh (a Jewish immigrant from Latvia). The stories of these three distinct and different groups converged in unexpected and gut-wrenching ways, similar to our current country’s landscape today. The show also incorporated historical figures in major roles, like Harry Houdini and J. P. Morgan.

The show had a semi-long road to Broadway, first premiering in December of ’96 in Toronto. It then opened in June of ’97 in Los Angeles, making its American debut. It then opened on January 18th, 1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts, now known as the Lyric Theatre.

The show had mixed reviews, like the other big show that Tony season, The Lion King. Both had scripts that showed cracks, but due to the scale of the production, they helped to overshadow. However, due to the scale of the show, it had financial problems from the jump. It closed on January 16, 2000 after 834 performances. It never recouped its initial investment. The show had a Broadway revival in 2009 that succumbed to similar financial struggles, closing after just 65 performances.

Ahrens & Flaherty, the dynamic Broadway writing duo, have an accidental Disney credit to their name. While Lynn Ahrens got her start writing songs for ABC’s Schoolhouse Rock, they both wrote the score to the animated film (and subsequent Broadway production) Anastasia. Often accidentally called a Disney Princess, the film is now owned by the Walt Disney Company with the 20th Century merger.

Audra McDonald picked up her 3rd Tony Award, this time for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, for her work in Ragtime. She now has 6 Tony Award, becoming the most winningest performer in the history of the Tonys. She has had a successful TV and film career to go alongside her still robust stage roles, including starring on ABC’s Private Practice and playing Madame de Garderobe in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. Lea Michele also starred in the Broadway production as a child, later going on to have multiple ABC credits, most recently with the TV movie Same Time Next Christmas.

Well, we’ve made it. 12 Encores and 12 history lessons. I hope you’ve enjoyed these pieces and I hope this gets you motivated to go see live theater!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend