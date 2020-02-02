Disney (and Disney Related) Super Bowl TV Spots

by | Feb 2, 2020 11:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! We know many folks are excited about the teams playing the ultimate bowl game, but for us Disney fans we’re looking forward to the commercial breaks. We just can’t wait to see what fun surprises Disney has in store for us in the form of teasers and trailers.

We’ll be updating this page all night long with the latest from Disney (and Disney related content) so be sure to check back often and follow us on our Twitter.

Audi Presents: “Let It Go”

We last saw Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) venturing to see what lies beyond Westeros. We may never know what Arya finds, but it looks like Maisie has discovered the Audi e-tron Sportback and Disney’s Frozen.

Want more from Maisie Williams? You can catch her in 20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants out in theaters on April 3rd.

Disney's Mulan | Big Game Sneak Peek

Walt Disney Studios gave fans a sneak peek at their upcoming Mulan trailer that will air during the Super Bowl. Here we can see Mulan performing amazing stunts and narrowly avoiding swords, spears, and arrows that are in her way. The clip ends with the heroine saying “I will bring honor to us all.”

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.

In the Meantime:

  • Looking for some more football fun? With an impressive 30 seasons of television, you can bet The Simpsons have covered this sport more than once! Mack highlights some of the football centric episodes, and yes, you can watch all of them right now on Disney+!
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend