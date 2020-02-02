Disney (and Disney Related) Super Bowl TV Spots

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! We know many folks are excited about the teams playing the ultimate bowl game, but for us Disney fans we’re looking forward to the commercial breaks. We just can’t wait to see what fun surprises Disney has in store for us in the form of teasers and trailers.

We’ll be updating this page all night long with the latest from Disney (and Disney related content) so be sure to check back often and follow us on our Twitter.

Audi Presents: “Let It Go”

We last saw Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) venturing to see what lies beyond Westeros. We may never know what Arya finds, but it looks like Maisie has discovered the Audi e-tron Sportback and Disney’s Frozen.

Want more from Maisie Williams? You can catch her in 20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants out in theaters on April 3rd.

Disney's Mulan | Big Game Sneak Peek

Walt Disney Studios gave fans a sneak peek at their upcoming Mulan trailer that will air during the Super Bowl. Here we can see Mulan performing amazing stunts and narrowly avoiding swords, spears, and arrows that are in her way. The clip ends with the heroine saying “I will bring honor to us all.”

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.

In the Meantime: