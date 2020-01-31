Disney Teases New “Mulan” Trailer to Debut During Super Bowl

by | Jan 31, 2020 9:49 AM Pacific Time

With Super Bowl LIV just days away, many companies have been teasing audiences and sharing a glimpse at their commercials that will air during the big game. Count Disney on that list as Walt Disney Studios released a sneak peek at their Mulan TV spot.

What’s happening:

  • This morning, Walt Disney Studios shared a sneak peek at their upcoming Mulan trailer that will air during the Super Bowl. The big game will be held on Sunday, February 2nd at 6:30pm ET.

  • This clip shows more of Mulan’s battle scenes and confrontation with the witch Xianniang, who is one of the main villains in the story.
  • We see Mulan performing amazing stunts and narrowly avoiding swords, spears, and arrows that are in her way. The clip ends with the heroine saying “I will bring honor to us all.”

Synopsis:

  • “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”
  • Disney’s live-action Mulan is based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes:

  • Yifei Liu as Mulan
  • Donnie Yen as Commander Tung
  • Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan
  • Yoson An as Cheng Honghui
  • Gong Li as Xianniang
  • Jet Li as the Emperor

Creative team:

  • The film is directed by:
    • Niki Caro
  • Screenplay by:
    • Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver
    • Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek

More Mulan:

  • Last week, Disney revealed an elegant collection of character posters for the film. In each poster, the character has a blade weapon in which we can see the reflection of Mulan.

More Super Bowl:

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.

 
 
Comments

