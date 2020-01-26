Disney Releases New “Mulan” Character Posters

With just two months to go until the live-action remake of Mulan hits theatres, Disney has shared six all new character posters to promote the film.

Fans who have been waiting for Mulan posters are in luck, as Walt Disney Studios released six images in celebration of Lunar New Year.

A departure from it's 1998 animated counterpart, this film has a much more serious tone and as indicated in the teaser and trailer.

The same can be said of these posters which feature a single character holding their weapon of choice. Mulan’s face can be seen reflected in the character’s blade. Take a look:

About Mulan:

“A fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

“Mulan” features a celebrated international cast:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Cheng Honghui

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor

Creative team:

Directed by: Niki Caro

Screenplay by: Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin

Based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Produced by: Jason Reed Chris Bender Jake Weiner Bill Kong Barrie M. Osborne

Executive producers Tim Coddington Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.



Mulan will premiere theaters on March 27th.

