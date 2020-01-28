Get Ready for the Super Bowl with These Football-Themed Episodes of “The Simpsons” on Disney+

by | Jan 28, 2020 12:55 PM Pacific Time

Football fans all over the world are getting ready for the big game this Sunday. If you’re looking for a way to get ready for this year’s Super Bowl, but watching old 49ers or Chiefs games isn’t exactly your thing, Disney+ has another way you get into the football spirit. The Simpsons have tackled the gridiron in a few episodes and you can watch them all on Disney’s streaming service.

Lisa the Greek (Season 3, Episode 13)

In an attempt to spend some time with her father, Lisa agrees to watch football with Homer. After she helps him win a few bets, he quickly realizes her knack for picking football games, which he then exploits (in true Homer fashion).

Bart Star (Season 9, Episode 7)

Homer’s no Lombardi, but he does become the coach of Bart’s football team after he chases Flanders out of the job. With a new urge to support his son, Homer makes Bart the team’s new starting quarterback, replacing the much more talented Nelson.

Homer and Ned’s Hail Mary Pass (Season 16, Episode 8)

Who doesn’t love a good touchdown dance? Homer gets a job teaching professional athletes how to develop taunts. Meanwhile Flanders is looking for an outlet to create his own movie. The two come together in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Oh Brother, Where Art Thou (Season 21, Episode 8)

When Bart sees the bond between Lisa and Maggie, he decides he wants a younger brother. The episode itself doesn’t focus on football but it does include a cameo from all three Manning brothers (yes, even Cooper). I have to imagine this episode has more Super Bowl wins than any other.

When you have finished the best football episodes of The Simpsons, be sure to switch over to ESPN+ (available standalone or with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99/month for our US subscribers only) to watch even more Super Bowl content. We highly recommend Peyton Manning’s episode on the Super Bowl, Peyton’s Places – The Super Bowl, EP29, and the ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary Four Falls of Buffalo on The Bills’ Super Bowl streak from 1990-1993.

