Live Updates from the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

A who’s-who of Hollywood is descending upon Tinseltown tonight to experience the 92nd Academy Awards LIVE from the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. We will continue to regularly update this page throughout the night with any winners affiliated with the Walt Disney Company.

The most nominations tonight for any film from the Walt Disney Company belong to Searchlight Studios’ Jojo Rabbit, with six nominations including one for Best Picture.

Other films from the company that have nominations include Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Ford V. Ferrari among others. Stay tuned to this page as well as our Twitter Feed for continuous updates from the 92nd Annual Academy Awards!

Best Animated Feature

Producers Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen and Director Josh Cooley took the stage to accept the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Released last June, Toy Story 4 follows new toy owner Bonnie who creates a toy spork, named Forky, out of garbage. Woody, having been neglected by Bonnie lately, personally takes it upon himself to keep Forky out of harm's way. During a road trip with Bonnie's family, Woody meets up with Bo Peep and has to deal with fears of becoming a "lost toy.” Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Toy Story 4!

Into the Unknown

Each Oscars ceremony, the year’s nominees for Best Original Song are performed throughout, and this year is no different. The performance of the song “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 began with Idina Menzel, but the other voices of Elsa from around the globe began joining her for a unique and stunning performance.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit is taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay award, for a screenplay written by the film’s director and co-star Taika Waititi based on the book Caging Skies. The original story was not completely identical to the film, most notably, it did not have the playful imaginary friend to 10-year old Jojo, Adolf Hitler, who is played by Waititi.

I’m Standing With You

From the Fox 2000 Picture, Breakthrough, the song “I’m Standing With You” is also nominated for an award for Best Original Song and was performed live.

Best Sound Editing

20th Century Studios’ Ford Vs. Ferrari took home the award for Best Sound Editing and with a plot revolving around engineers and designers pushing the limits of new automotive racing techniques, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away

Continuing the live performances of the nominees for Best Original Song, Randy Newman took the stage to perform “I can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

Best Film Editing

The quick cuts and edits of high speed racing in a furious rivalry surely led to Ford Vs. Ferrari winning the Oscar for Best Film Editing.

Tonight has been a thrilling night featuring the best cinema of the last year, and we'd like to congratulate all the winners of the 92nd annual Academy Awards