Alice in Wonderland Scentsy Collection Now Available

Scentsy’s line of Disney products have taken you from under the sea to the pridelands of Africa and even to a galaxy far, far away. Now they’re venturing to Wonderland with a new collection inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Get ready to send your sense of scent down the rabbit hole to a world where nothing is what it seems.

What does Wonderland smell like? According to the description of the “We’re All Mad Here” Scentsy Bar, it smells like “Tart plum, strawberry and pink sugar, all sparkling with a bright burst of fizz.” Like other Disney Scentsy Bars, “We’re All Mad Here” retails for $6.50.

Cheshire Cat Scentsy Buddy & Scent Pak

The Cheshire Cat’s iconic grin comes to life as a Scentsy Buddy, a plush with a zipper pouch in the back where you can insert a Scent Pak. The plush comes with a scent of your choice, which can include “We’re All Mad Here.” The price of the bundle is $35 and individual Scent Paks can be purchased for $7.50.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.