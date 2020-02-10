Movie Review: “The Thing About Harry” (Freeform)

by | Feb 10, 2020 5:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

There’s no shortage of romantic comedies to choose from this Valentine’s Day, but if you’re gay and you want to see something on screen that feels a little more relevant to your life, the choices are pretty bleaque. Most same-sex romantic comedies go direct to video and are, to be as kind as possible, a babystep above the writing quality of a late night “Skinemax” production. The majority of mainstream movies about gay people are depressing as all get out, like Brokeback Mountain or Moonlight. So your options are Love, Simon, which is more of a coming of age story than a romcom, or Freeform’s new movie The Thing About Harry. Better late than never, right?

The film follows Sam (Jake Borelli) and his relationship with a high school bully turned friend named Harry (Niko Terho) over the course of several years. Sam is looking for a career-minded man who wants a monogamous commitment. Harry is a womanizer who comes out as pansexual to Sam early in the film, a fact that is more than just another attempt at representing another sexual identity. It’s a real source of conflict as Sam’s feelings for Harry grow stronger because he second guesses every person Harry looks at and finds himself jealous of everyone Harry interacts with.

The ups and downs of Sam and Harry’s relationship is where the film’s excitement really lies, with Jake Borelli and Niko Terho doing a great job of maintaining their chemistry and tension. The ending may be a little predictable, but the twists and turns along the way are engaging and the supporting cast is tolerable, handled by Britt Baron and Japhet Balaban as Sam and Harry’s best friends. Tertiary characters in these kinds of films are often annoying and flat, but they feel real and relatable here.

While there aren’t a lot of good LGBT films to compare The Thing About Harry to, there are a few TV series, particularly Looking and Queer as Folk. The latter of which starred Peter Paige, who directs this film and also has a cameo as one of Sam’s roommates and mentors towards the end of the film. Sam and Harry’s tension isn’t as extreme as Brian and Michael’s from Queer as Folk and thankfully wraps up within 90-minutes as opposed to five seasons, but the two projects feel linked in more than a few ways.

Like the best romantic comedies, The Thing About Harry sets up a complicated romance that you can’t help but root for as it unfolds. Sam and Harry are the latest in a long line of great cinematic romances that include Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy, Cher and Josh, Westley and Buttercup, and Belle and the Beast. You can watch their romance unfold this Valentine’s Day as the newest Freeform original movie.

I give The Thing About Harry 4.5 out of 5 synergy Disney references.

The Thing About Harry premieres Saturday, February 10th, at 8:00 pm on Freeform.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend