Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place: Episode 1 – The Past, Present and Future of Star Wars with Guest David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #1: The Past, Present and Future of Star Wars with guest David Murto
Date: February 21st, 2020 (Recorded: February 13th, 2020)
In this premiere pilot episode, host Mike Celestino is joined by Golden Raspberry Award recipient David Murto to discuss the recent history, ambitious present, and uncertain future of our favorite franchise set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away.
Mike has been fascinated by theme parks and Disney all his life. He has worked in the entertainment journalism field since 2015, after spending a decade as a film projectionist at one of Hollywood’s most prestigious movie theaters. He resides in Burbank, California with his wife and cat.