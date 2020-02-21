Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place: Episode 1 – The Past, Present and Future of Star Wars with Guest David Murto

Date: February 21st, 2020 (Recorded: February 13th, 2020)

Topics

In this premiere pilot episode, host Mike Celestino is joined by Golden Raspberry Award recipient David Murto to discuss the recent history, ambitious present, and uncertain future of our favorite franchise set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

