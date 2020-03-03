5 Takeaways from the “Artemis Fowl” Trailer

Disney released the newest Artemis Fowl trailer hoping to energize movie audiences with this detailed look at the coming movie. Based on world-wide popular novel series by author Eoin Colfer, the film will bring the magical world of fairies and humans to the big screen with some strong direction from Kenneth Branagh and an ensemble of actors from unknowns, Ferdia Shaw and Lara McDonnell, to Judi Dench, Josh Gad, and Colin Farrell.

I have been eagerly waiting for this film since I read all eight books and was one of the many who was crushed to see the movie delayed from its original August 2019 release date. Having watched this new trailer countless times, I have five takeaways that will hopefully shed some light on the new movie and allay fears of fans who worry this might go the way of The Lightning Thief and its disastrous film adaption of the Rick Riordan literary world.

Colin Farrell

In the first book of the series, Artemis’ father is missing, and the young criminal genius has hatched a plan to gain the money needed to attempt a search for him. With Farrell being brought front and center as the father, and the action that is seen throughout the 2 minute and 15-second trailer, it’s clear that Colin Farrell has more than just a cameo in the film. Fowl fans have probably guessed by now that this movie is an adaptation of book one with many parts of book two included.

There is also a scene where Butler, played by Nonso Anozie, tells his young master Artemis, that his father had been protecting a secret that kept the existence of fairies and humans safe. Butler follows this up with a revelation scene that shows young Artemis what his father had been up to. This makes Artemis’ father more important to the magical elements of the story, and less of a bystander like he is in the books.

Josh Gad

Josh Gad plays a dwarf named Mulch Diggums, who happens to be the best thief in the world. He can tunnel anywhere, and though the character is a constant companion throughout the series, Diggums is a minor character in the first book. This new trailer shows Mulch Diggums as being very important and starts the trailer off with him in an interrogation room talking about his experiences with the young Artemis Fowl. It is implied through the trailer that Mulch Diggums is more of an ally to Artemis then what is presented in the first book. While this is true as the series progresses, it will be interesting to see how involved Mulch is in this movie.

Artemis and Butler

One of the constant storylines of the book series was the relationship between Butler and Artemis. Starting as a bodyguard, Butler transforms into a father figure and coconspirator to Artemis and his countless schemes throughout the books. The new trailer brings great interactions between Butler and Artemis that carry on the spirit of the literary work. Artemis is nothing without the help and protection of Butler. Without Artemis, Butler is nothing more then a hired goon. One of the many fantastic parts of book one in the series is the siege of Fowl Manor, and how Artemis and Butler fight off the fairy commandoes. The original trailer from last year showed us this defense of Fowl Manor, and in the new trailer we finally get to see some of Ferdia Shaw’s acting as the young criminal genius. Shaw has the swagger that Colfer described Artemis as having in his books.

The Special Effects

I am pleased to see that Holly Short is flying in the trailer, and the special effects for the troll looks like Disney spent some money. The visual of the bubble erupting in the sky over Fowl Manor must be the time stop bubble, which was a major plot point in book one, and I am super happy to see it in the movie. The armada of LEPrecon forces that invade Fowl Manor looks great. It gives credence to the recent The Guardian newspaper story that labelled the film as Die Hard with fairies. The views of Haven City, and the look at the magical world are stellar.

How Faithful to the Book?

Artemis Fowl will not be a completely faithful adaption of the first book in the series. Having Colin Farrell appear as Artemis Fowl senior is the first clue that this is not a true adaptation of the book. However, there are numerous elements of the first book that make up this movie.

The relationship between Butler and Artemis had to be present to make the story work. This is evident throughout the movie trailer.

The siege of Fowl Manor had to be a major story point in the film, and from seeing Judi Dench flying in as Commander Root and a squadron of fairy commandoes to the view of the Time Stop over Fowl Manor, and the attack of the troll on Fowl Manor, the film certainly brings a lot of the first book to the big screen.

Our first introduction of Artemis and Butler in the book is in Ho Chi Minh City tracking down a fairy. The new trailer clearly shows this scene taking place at the 1:26 mark of the trailer.

Josh Gad’s Mulch Diggums looks exactly how I pictured him as I read Colfer’s books.

We hear Ferdia Shaw say at the 2:09 mark of the trailer that he is the “next criminal mastermind”. That’s the kind of attitude Fowl fans are eager to hear on the big screen.

Conclusions

Artemis Fowl has had a long journey to the big screen. The film has been delayed countless times. Now with only a few months away to the premiere of the film, it’s clear this movie is an adaptation of elements from both book one and two of the famed literary series. As a huge fan, I am a little disappointed at not seeing a one hundred percent faithful adaptation, but I am excited to see the movie. I trust Kenneth Branagh and his vision for the film.

In a recent interview with Polygon.com, Eoin Colfer himself states that there are plenty of changes including, “gender switches, plot twists, and backstory which I am one hundred percent behind.” Colfer sees the team behind the film as having an Irish heart, with Branagh as director, Connor McPherson as co-writer, and the two leads of the film both being Irish. To Colfer, the filmmaking team has a special connection to the mythological parts of the story that lay the foundation for the books.

If the author of the original books supports the changes made to the big-screen adaptation, I have faith that the movie will respect the original story and make an entertaining film to watch. Should the film hit blockbuster status there is plenty in the eight-book series to be used to adapt for further films. If this is the only big-screen version of Artemis Fowl, then I hope the filmmakers and actors hit a home run.

Artemis Fowl will be released on May 29.