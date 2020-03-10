The Trees of Disneyland: The History and Storytelling of the Park’s Horticulture

by | Mar 10, 2020 5:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

With over 3,000 species of plants, the Disneyland Resort is one of the biggest gardens in the world. Needless to say, the Disneyland horticultural team spend a lot of time keeping the floral aspect of the park magical. Among the over 18,000 trees and 125,000 shrubs on the resort property, there are many that play a significant role in the landscape, whether as a historical tribute or as a land’s key narrative element. Here are ten of the Disneyland Resort’s most important trees.

Storybook Land Mugo Pine

After passing through Monstro’s mouth on the Storybook Land Canal Boats, immediately look to your right to catch this two-foot tall tree in Gepetto’s village. This tiny tree is actually the oldest living thing in the Disneyland resort, at over 150 years old. Like all the other trees in Storybook Land, this tree helps make the miniature villages feel more realistic.

Dominguez Palm Tree

While the mugo pine is the oldest living tree at Disneyland, the Dominguez Palm has been on the property longer. Part of what’s now Disneyland was once owned by the Dominguez family and this Canary Island date palm was planted as a wedding gift in 1896. When Walt Disney sought to purchase the land from the Dominguez family, they had one condition for selling; the tree had to be preserved somewhere in the park. So, the date palm was moved from what’s now California Adventure to the center of Adventureland, next to the Jungle Cruise. When Disneyland opened in 1955, 19-year old Ron Dominguez got a job as a ticket taker and eventually became Vice President of Walt Disney Attractions. Now retired, he’s honored with a window on Main Street, U.S.A.

Petrified Tree

The oldest thing in Disneyland is over 55-million years old! The petrified remains of a prehistoric 200-foot tall tree, believed to be a redwood or sequoia, were preserved millions of years ago when silica-laden water spread throughout the tree and slowly transformed it into sandstone. Walt acquired the petrified wood in 1956 from a forest in Colorado and gave it as a gift to his wife Lilian, who gifted it to the park. It now resides in Frontierland, near the Golden Horseshoe.

The Little Man of Disneyland’s House

In 1955, Disney and Little Golden Books released a few picture books to promote the new park. One of them, The Little Man Of Disneyland, was about Patrick Begorra, a Leprechaun who lived in Anaheim. When Mickey Mouse and friends came along to build Disneyland, they encountered Begorra, who agreed to let Mickey build the park in exchange for a tree to make his home in. During the 2015 D23 weekend, Imagineers placed Begorra’s home in the park. If you look at the base of the tree holding the sign for the Indiana Jones Adventure, you’ll find a little door, window, and chimney. Don’t knock, Begorra doesn’t want company.

Adventureland/New Orleans Square Moreton Bay Fig Tree

Horticulturalist Morgan Evans and his brother Jack were in charge of landscaping Disneyland. The Evans brothers searched far and wide for trees and plants to landscape the park, often finding them from unexpected sources. This fig tree located to the left of the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean was donated by an oil company and actually has an oil pipe embedded in its roots.

River Belle Terrace Rosemary Bush

There are many subtle ways Imagineers transition you from one themed land to another. One example of this is the rosemary bush on the wall of the River Belle Terrace restaurant. This unique potted plant marks the dividing line between Frontierland and New Orleans Square. On the northside of the plant, there’s a white New Orleans style wrought iron fence, while south of the plant, it’s a wooden fence perfect for Frontierland.

Halloween Tree

On Halloween night 2007, Disneyland dedicated this Frontierland oak tree near the Golden Horseshoe to writer Ray Bradbury in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his novel The Halloween Tree. Bradbury, who helped develop EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth, had long dreamed of having a Halloween Tree at Disneyland and was very excited to be a permanent part of the park. Every year, the Halloween Tree is decorated with orange lights and pumpkin ornaments.

The Matterhorn Hider

Imagineers have found other clever ways to preserve the immersive aspects of the park. If you’re in New Orleans Square, it would throw you off to look across the Rivers of America and see a snow-capped Alpine mountain. So, a tree in the hub is pruned in the shape of the Matterhorn so you won’t see the mountain while waiting for the Haunted Mansion.

Batuu Wishing Tree

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge isn’t even a year old, but already has an important tree. According to the backstory of the planet Batuu, residents of the Black Spire Outpost make their wishes on this tree located near Savi’s Workshop. Batuuan tradition states that one should tie a string or ribbon to the tree and when the fabric disintegrates, your wish will come true. While this is a cherished tradition among villagers, off-world visitors are dissuaded from adding to the tree.

Buena Vista Street Old Oak Tree

While Disney California Adventure is still a relatively young theme park, Buena Vista Street has a piece of Disneyland history. The oak tree behind the Red Car Trolley stop was originally planted near the Disneyland Hotel. So, this is a living piece of the original Disneyland Resort inside California Adventure.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend