Moment of Disney Bliss: Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars at Hong Kong Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

It’s April 1st and we’re heading over to Hong Kong Disneyland for our Moment of Disney Bliss, so gather up that mining equipment, and keep your eyes peeled for three troublemaking bears as we try and stake our claim! It’s Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars Facts and Fun

Opened in 2012

This is the second Disney roller coaster to go backwards, (the first being Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain at Walt Disney World

As the train leaves, guests head toward tunnel 8 before a bear accidentally switches the track while scratching himself and sends guests down tunnel 4. In Chinese tradition, the number 8 represents good luck and the number 4 usually means death.

According to the story of the ride, the three bears you encounter have names: Rocky (Who accidentally throws the track switch), Mother Lode and Nugget (who can be seen playing with the dynamite).

The coaster takes place in Grizzly Gulch, centered around an 88 foot mountain that looks like a lot like a Grizzly bear. This may sound familiar to the Grizzly Peak Recreation Area at Disney California Adventure

Join us tomorrow for the April 2nd Moment of Disney Bliss.