Toy Fair 2020: KidKraft (Disney Princess Castle, Doll Houses, Kitchen Play Sets, Dinosaur Adventure Tracks)

KidKraft has been making wooden toys for kids long before they regained popularity. For the past few years at Toy Fair, it’s been fun to see how they use Disney characters to create wooden doll houses that work with any brand or size of dolls that are readily available. But this year, they elevated their Disney Princess license to a new level.

This doll house, or castle, as the case may be, is themed to all of the Disney Princesses, with different rooms inspired by a different princesses story. But this time, there’s an electronic element. Open the house and magic sounds begin to play.

1 of 9

The real centerpiece of the castle is on the roof where four adjustable doll stands are attached to a turntable. Press the button to activate a waltz set to music. You can see a video of how it works below.

Not into princesses? KidKraft makes a variety of doll houses, but another new innovation is the Designed by Me series, available in a variety of affordable sizes and styles. The common theme is that they all include a coloring book that fits into the back where kids can color and create their own rooms to make anything they want! Can you imagine a Disney Parks inspired doll house? KidKraft makes it possible to create a doll house themed to anything a child can imagine.

1 of 6

In addition to doll and toy houses, KidKraft offers pretend play with toy kitchens, washing machines, grills, and toy food. Here’s a look at some of the new products coming this year.

1 of 4

KidKraft Adventure Tracks will go prehistoric with new dinosaur-themed playsets that reinvent typical train or car track playsets.

1 of 3

With so many great wooden toys from KidKraft, there’s no limit to a child’s imagination and parents can remove a lot of plastics from the home with these great products. From the new Disney Princess castle with music and a rotating dance floor to the Designed by Me series and dinosaur Adventure Tracks, 2020 is going to be a fun year for kids playing with KidKraft.

Click here to see more of our Toy Fair 2020 coverage.