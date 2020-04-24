Disney+ Watch Guide: April 24-30

This week brings Disney+ subscribers quite a few blasts from the past. Earth Month continues with the addition of one of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures shorts, most of the Tom Bergeron era of America’s Funniest Home Videos is now available, and National Treasure joins the party by the end of the week. New exclusives include a new episode of Disney Insider, another Ahsoka Tano adventure in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and a Moana-themed challenge on Be Our Chef, filmed at the Walt Disney World Resort. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Disney Insider – “Mixing a Masterpiece, Dressing Minnie, Disney Heroes”

“The masters of Ink & Paint Guo Pei designs for Minnie. A Disney Conservation Hero.”

“Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.”

Be Our Chef – “Beyond the Reef”

“The Merrill family and Wells family look to sail away with a win in the “Moana” challenge. Just as Moana was able to combine her island life with her adventures at sea, our families must now create a dish that brings both land and sea together in a harmonious way. Families travel to the Land Pavilion at Epcot and meet Moana herself at Magic Kingdom Park for a little land and sea inspiration.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

“Tia Kratter, Manager of Art and Film Education at Pixar University, helps Pixar artists hone their craft. Kratter sheds light on the immeasurable artistic detail that goes into every film, and spreads her wealth of knowledge to Pixar employees as well as others who want to further their creative education.”

Disney Family Sundays – “WALL-E Recycling Container”

“In honor of Earth Day, the Mai family builds an eco-conscious craft inspired by WALL-E.”

New on Disney+

This 1952 live-action short film was the fourth entry in Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures series that popularized the nature documentary genre.

Nine seasons from the Tom Bergeron era of AFV comes to Disney+ begging one important question: What happened to seasons 20 through 22?

National Treasure – April 30th

Nicholas Cage is on a race against time to steal the Declaration of Independence in this Jerry Bruckheimer action-adventure.

Library Highlights

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic.

Disneynature

True-Life Adventures

National Geographic

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Two Ward Kimball directed futuristic episodes of #Disneyland arrive today on #DisneyPlus, along with a new episode of "Disney Insider," a True-Life Adventures short, and the @Tom_Bergeron era of @AFVofficial