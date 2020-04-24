Disney+ Watch Guide: April 24-30

This week brings Disney+ subscribers quite a few blasts from the past. Earth Month continues with the addition of one of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures shorts, most of the Tom Bergeron era of America’s Funniest Home Videos is now available, and National Treasure joins the party by the end of the week. New exclusives include a new episode of Disney Insider, another Ahsoka Tano adventure in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and a Moana-themed challenge on Be Our Chef, filmed at the Walt Disney World Resort. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Disney Insider – “Mixing a Masterpiece, Dressing Minnie, Disney Heroes”
“The masters of Ink & Paint Guo Pei designs for Minnie. A Disney Conservation Hero.”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Phantom Apprentice”
“Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.”
Be Our Chef – “Beyond the Reef”
“The Merrill family and Wells family look to sail away with a win in the “Moana” challenge. Just as Moana was able to combine her island life with her adventures at sea, our families must now create a dish that brings both land and sea together in a harmonious way. Families travel to the Land Pavilion at Epcot and meet Moana herself at Magic Kingdom Park for a little land and sea inspiration.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
“Tia Kratter, Manager of Art and Film Education at Pixar University, helps Pixar artists hone their craft. Kratter sheds light on the immeasurable artistic detail that goes into every film, and spreads her wealth of knowledge to Pixar employees as well as others who want to further their creative education.”
Disney Family Sundays – “WALL-E Recycling Container”
“In honor of Earth Day, the Mai family builds an eco-conscious craft inspired by WALL-E.”
New on Disney+
True-Life Adventures: The Olympic Elk
This 1952 live-action short film was the fourth entry in Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures series that popularized the nature documentary genre.
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12-19, 23)
Nine seasons from the Tom Bergeron era of AFV comes to Disney+ begging one important question: What happened to seasons 20 through 22?
National Treasure – April 30th
Nicholas Cage is on a race against time to steal the Declaration of Independence in this Jerry Bruckheimer action-adventure.
Library Highlights
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, April 24th – Arbor Day – Flowers and Trees
- Saturday, April 25th – Telephone Day – For the Birds
- Sunday, April 26th – Richter Scale Day – A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
- Monday, April 27th – Marine Mammal Rescue Day – Giants of the Deep Blue
- Tuesday, April 28th – Superhero Day – Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
- Wednesday, April 29th – International Dance Day – Gotta Kick It Up!
- Thursday, April 30th – International Jazz Day – The Jungle Book
Earth Month
For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic.
Disneynature
True-Life Adventures
National Geographic
- America's National Parks
- Wild Yellowstone
- The Flood
- JANE
- Before the Flood
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Hostile Planet
- Wild Russia
- One Strange Rock
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Great Migrations
- Earth Live
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Into the Grand Canyon
