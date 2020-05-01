Spend a Virtual Day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the Park’s 31st Anniversary

May 1, 2020. Today is Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ 31st birthday and…the park is closed. We all know why and we can’t wait to get back, but in the meantime, we thought we’d create a full (if not unrealistic) day of fun via YouTube videos. Are you ready to choose your own adventure? Let’s celebrate Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Disney Skyliner – Caribbean Beach to Hollywood Studios

Good morning from Caribbean Beach Resort! When we say morning we mean morning. It’s like 4:45 am here! We’re heading over early to cue for that new Star Wars ride and we’re about to board the Skyliner:

Just got called for our boarding group! We’re off to join the Resistance:

The line for Smugglers Run doesn’t look half bad…oh boy, the Hondo animatronic isn’t working!

Finally on the ride:

The Black Spire Outpost locals are out and about greeting guests with the traditional Batuuan welcome:

Heading to Savi’s because you can’t visiting without building your own lightsaber:

Kachow! Time to take in an interactive show featuring the stars of Cars:

Disney Junior Dance Party

Time for more kid friendly fun:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

What’s this? No lines for the newest attraction? LET’S GO! “Nothing can stop us now…”

And because we can:

Backlot Tour

Oh, yes we’re experiencing this. We’ve thrown all the rules out the window and brought this back just for today. You’re welcome:

Prop warehouse tour:

Catastrophe Canyon here we come:

30th Anniversary Cavalcade

Sure, we might be off by a year, but darn it, we’re going to celebrate this birthday with a look back at the park’s milestone anniversary in 2019:

Toy Story Land

Slinky Dog Dash:

Mr. Potato Head:

Alien Swirling Saucers (with a holiday overlay):

Watch and you’ll see, someday I’ll be, part of your world:

Lights Motors Action!

We brought back another extinct attraction:

Phew! What a day. We’ve still got some energy for a fireworks show or two. Will you join us?

Wonderful World of Animation