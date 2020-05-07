Retro Review – ESPN’s “30 for 30 Short: Brave in the Attempt”

by | May 7, 2020 11:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

“Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me brave in the attempt.” That is the oath of the Special Olympics athletes and it came from a speech delivered by Eunice Kennedy Shriver while she fought to give those athletes a platform on which to compete. ESPN’s 30 for 30 Short “Brave in the Attempt” tells Shriver’s story and how she took a camp in her backyard and turned it into the event as we know it today.

Those familiar with ESPN’s 30 for 30 series knows that these documentaries are almost always incredibly well done and retell some of the greatest stories in the history of sports. The shorts are no exception and “Brave in the Attempt” certainly follows that rule.

In fact, every now and then these documentaries cover a story that, while still rooted in the topic, is actually so much bigger than sports and this one fits that category as well. Shriver tooka group of people, those with intellectual disabilities, who were all but completely written off at the time and gave them a way to compete and be adored by fans. In effect, the movement she started, and grew over many years, eventually changed the way the world looked at these people.

“Brave in the Attempts” is incredibly moving, telling a story with so much power and emotion behind it and doing so in a way that brings forth that emotion from everyone involved and in turn, the viewer. Many documentaries surrounding sports use a sort of dramatized storytelling that sometimes feels forced. While this doc is certainly dramatic, in never comes across as disingenuous because all of that emotion is very real.

The short documentary features interviews with several people who were close to Eunice, including Special Olympics athlete-turned-ambassador Loretta Claiborne and even her own children – Timothy and Maria Shriver. These interviews provide a glimpse into Eunice’s life and add that emotion and power that make this documentary so great. Add the strong and familiar voice of narrator Jon Hamm, and you’re sure to be hanging on every word.

“Brave in the Attempt” tells a great story, one that many would not think of when thinking of their favorite stories in the world of sports. But that is simply because it is one that is so much bigger than sport, and ESPN’s 30 for 30 Short treats it as such.

You can watch “Brave in the Attempt” now on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and can cancel at any time.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend