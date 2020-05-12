Quiz: Disney Music Trivia (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! Is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 9th, we did two contests live. Our second was focused on Disney music. Play it here:

Who wrote the song "It's a Small World?" Buddy Baker The Sherman Brothers Robert Miline Alan Menten and Howard Ashman Continue >> What Disney song was the first song to win an Academy Award? Baby Mine When You Wish Upon a Star Love is a Song Someday My Prince Will Come Continue >> Put these songs from Bambi in the order they are heard in the movie: Love is a Song, Little April Shower, Let's Sing a Gay Little Spring Song, I Bring You a Song Let's Sing a Gay Little Spring Song, Love is a Song, Little April Shower, I Bring You a Song Little April Shower, Love is a Song, I Bring You a Song, Let's Sing a Gay Little Spring Song Love is a Song, I Bring You a Song, Little April Shower, Let's Sing a Gay Little Spring Song Continue >> Which of these Disney characters DO NOT sing onscreen? Bianca Hades Woody Bagheera Continue >> Which Disney character sings the song, The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down? Roger Rabbit Goofy Wreck-It-Ralph Donald Duck Continue >> Which of these Disney princesses does NOT have the same singing voice and speaking voice? Cinderella Belle Moana Jasmine Continue >> Finish the lyric: "Remember me, though I have to travel far, remember me..." I'll always love you as you are Each time you hear a sad guitar I'm really bored in seminars I'll see your face among the stars Continue >> What Disney movie features the song, "I'd Like To Be You for a Day?" The Parent Trap Superdad Freaky Friday Charlie and the Angel Continue >> What was the first Pixar movie to feature a pop hit as the end credit song instead of an original song? Up Finding Nemo Toy Story Finding Dory Continue >> "If we can dream it, then we can do it," a quote often misattributed to Walt, is a lyric from what Disney attraction? Superstar Limo Horizons Universe of Energy Spaceship Earth Continue >> What movie starts with the lyric, "the evening star is shining bright?" Enchanted Pinocchio Princess and the Frog Fun and Fancy Free Continue >> Live Quiz 4 Disney Songs Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Live Quiz 4 Disney Songs Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Live Quiz 4 Disney Songs You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Live Quiz 4 Disney Songs Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.

