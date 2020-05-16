Quiz: International Disney (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! Is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 12th, we did two contests live. Our second was themed to International Disney. It was created by Daniel Kaplan. Play it here:
What was the first Disney movie set in a real country besides the USA
"Liberated, Delivered," is an English translation of the French translation of what song?
Which is the direct translation of Peter Pan's Flight in Tokyo Disneyland?
In the Japanese version of Inside Out, the broccoli that disgusted Riley was replaced with what?
What land is the Haunted Mansion in Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris?
The movie "The Mighty Ducks" was originally released under what different name in Australia?
In Zootopia, depending on where the film was released, a character's species differs with which profession?
Tokyo Disneyland is unique in the amount of flavors one can find of what popular theme park snack?
This Disney movie went by the title of "Jigsaw" when it was released in Russia.
Iron Man 3 is 4 minutes longer in the version specifically released for which country?
Which Disney film has a scene in the Solomon Islands?
