Quiz: International Disney (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! Is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 12th, we did two contests live. Our second was themed to International Disney. It was created by Daniel Kaplan. Play it here:

What was the first Disney movie set in a real country besides the USA Dumbo Three Caballeros Cinderella Saludos Amigos "Liberated, Delivered," is an English translation of the French translation of what song? Candle on the Water Circle of Life Let It Go Colors of the Wind Which is the direct translation of Peter Pan's Flight in Tokyo Disneyland? Soar, Peter Pan! Sail with Peter Pan Peter Pan's Voyage Peter Pan Air Travel In the Japanese version of Inside Out, the broccoli that disgusted Riley was replaced with what? Sushi Green peppers Carrots Onions What land is the Haunted Mansion in Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris? Fantasyland and Frontierland New Orleans Square and Liberty Square Fantasyland and New Orleans Square Frontierland and Adventureland The movie "The Mighty Ducks" was originally released under what different name in Australia? Quacked Up Hocked into Hockey Champions Ice Ducks In Zootopia, depending on where the film was released, a character's species differs with which profession? Farmer Newscaster Police Officer Pop singer Tokyo Disneyland is unique in the amount of flavors one can find of what popular theme park snack? Churros Popcorn Hot Dogs Pretzels This Disney movie went by the title of "Jigsaw" when it was released in Russia. Inside Out Up Fantasia Freaky Friday Iron Man 3 is 4 minutes longer in the version specifically released for which country? China Italy Japan Russia Which Disney film has a scene in the Solomon Islands? Swiss Family Robinson Rescuers Down Under Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales A Wrinkle in Time

How did you do? Share and let your friends know.

