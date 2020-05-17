Book Review: First Day of Groot

by | May 17, 2020 4:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Life is full of lots of firsts. Whether it’s a first haircut, first birthday, or even first child, there’s only one first day for everything. Well, unless you’re Groot, then you might have a couple first days. First Day of Groot by Brendan Deneen and Cale Atkinson is a great way to celebrate an important milestone in the life of a child or someone who’s about to become a parent.

Groot just woke up on his first day as a young Groot and Rocket Raccoon is excited to take him around the galaxy. Groot learns a lot on that first day, but most importantly, he makes a lot of friends with the galaxy’s mightiest heroes. He also sings along to his favorite song, which goes “I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot.”

Illustrator Cale Atkinson has adapted the Marvel Universe into his own style that is full of childlike whimsy. Characters are kawaii with more rounded edges, drawing out many of the qualities that made the world fall in love with baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. He’s also crammed in a lot of Marvel characters, mostly the obvious ones from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also some obscure references that are fun to find. I’d like to try a bowl of Modok’s Space Pops cereal sometime.

The story by Brendan Deneen is all told as a rhyming poem. It’s a little more adventurous than most “Welcome to the World” baby books which is perfect because it can cover a wide number of important milestones. It would make a perfect gift for the first of any milestone for a child, but can also be used as a motivator to get kids excited about trying something new. First Day of Groot is fun for parents and children to read together.

 
 
