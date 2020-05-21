TV Review: Holy Moley II: The Sequel (ABC)

by | May 21, 2020 9:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The summer TV season starts a little early this year with Holy Moley II: The Sequel on ABC, starting May 21st. The reality competition series pairs minigolf with big obstacles from shows like Wipeout to put a smile on your face and maybe evoke a few laughs. If the real-life physical comedy doesn’t do it, the commentators just might.

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore comment on the action, adding additional commentary. The show pokes fun at itself, with Riggle questioning why a river lacks water and talking about how the show clearly ran out of its budget already. Tessitore is more of the straight man, but hase moments of hilarity in the season premiere. Both commentators wear vintage ABC Sports jackets and plaid pants. Jeannie Mai plays host, out in the field interviewing contestants. Basketball player Stephen Curry produces the series and appears in the series, albeit as an animated character.

Over the course of thirteen episodes, America will watch players get eliminated leading up to the big finale where twelve players will compete to play the “Tomb of Nefertiti” for a chance to win $250,000 in a single putt. Each hole is well themed the way Disney would do it if this were a Walt Disney World minigolf course. However, Disney World would never make a Guest zip-line from one putting green to another, or run across a rotating barrel over a ravine. It’s the kind of stuff you shouldn’t try at home, which makes it all the more fun to watch.

Within the season premiere, eight players will be whittled down to one over the course of an hour. The courses played through include “Dragon’s Breath” where golfers wear flame retardant armor as dragon statues spit flames on them. Another is “Polecano,” like a volcano with pachinko slots, and “Beaver Creek,” where golf balls are put through a hollow log with multiple paths to the green.

A lot of the marketing has focused on this green, known as “Hole Number Two” where golfers have to putt a down a narrow bath in front of a water pit with portable potties lining the walkway. They have to run past the doors in 2.5 seconds after putting the ball and if they get knocked into the river, they take a penalty. There are other similar obstacles, like the pirate-themed “Putt the Plank” where contestants have to ride a floating foam shark from one green to another (with a very special guest star).

Holy Moley II: The Sequel is pure fun. Is it mindless? You bet! But it’s guaranteed to make you laugh and unlike Wipeout or Most Extreme Elimination Challenge, the tone of the show is less about making fun of the contestants and more about the absurdity of the courses they’re trying to get through. There’s also some highly skilled golf going on with the added entertainment value of giant rubber ducks.

I give Holy Moley II: The Sequel 4 out of 5 blades on the “Double Dutch Windmill.”

Holy Moley II: The Sequel premieres May 21st at 9:00 pm on ABC.

 
 
Comments

