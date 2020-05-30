Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Reopens

by | May 30, 2020 7:54 PM Pacific Time

On Thursday, May 28th, one of the most Florida of all the Florida attractions reopened: The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Prior to Walt Disney World’s arrival, Florida’s biggest claim to fame was the home to the launch sites for the space program. From the late ‘50s right up to today, Kennedy Space Center has been where the eyes of the U.S. have looked for the next step into space.

 

Being not only the first day of operation in over two months but also the day after the planned first launch of an astronaut from American soil in nearly a decade, guests flocked to the Visitor Center on Thursday. During this first phased opening of the park, ticket purchased provides the opportunity to explore the visitor complex today and to come back in 2021 when the park is fully reopened.

Once parked, guests were met with signs advising of the Trusted Space Program that included the requirement for face coverings, a temperature check prior to entering, and of course advisements about social distancing.

Once inside the park, announcements are made regarding the “Trusted Space Program” over the park P.A. system and some areas have been closed off or adjusted to accommodate the social distancing guidelines. The biggest adjustment is the closure of the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour, that included the Apollo/Saturn Visitor area and gave guests a view of some of the launch pads. There is currently no return date for this attraction.

Other hands-on and theater based attractions such as Universe Theatre, IMAX Theatre, Children’s Play Dome, Shuttle Launch Experience, Dine With An Astronaut and astronaut appearances, Special Interest Tours and Cosmic Quest are also closed at this time. One tour option is still available for a limited time: a space expert-led walking tour through Heroes & Legends, Rocket Garden, Nature and Technology, Journey to Mars: Explorers Wanted, NASA Now, Space Shuttle Atlantis and Astronaut Training Experience will be available. This tour is $49.99 and includes admission and a boxed lunch.

Starting in the Rocket Garden, the tour guide gives a detailed history of the space program starting in the early days of defense program rockets taking us to the rockets that first took men to the moon.

The tour includes many of the public guest areas as well as a look inside the ATX (Astronaut Training Experience). Since this is not currently offering programs, the tour is the only look inside at this time.

Each tour is paced by the different guides, which was very nice because we spent a good amount of the time in the Space Shuttle Atlantis building.

The pre-shows and hands on areas are also closed for this experience, but that doesn't take away the grandeur of seeing Atlantis in person.

A fun piece of trivia we did learn is that the Atlantis was originally supposed to be displayed on a 45 degree angle but the designer of the exhibit fought for it to be shown at a 43.21 (think countdown) degree angle.

Even though many of the snack offerings were closed, the World’s Largest Space Show was open — and is one of the first places I have visited that are offering themed face coverings for purchase.

The Trusted Space program was in effect in many areas with signs and sanitizing stations.

As the CDC mandates limited capacity, now is a great time to visit and learn about the amazing place as well as receive a complementary return ticket good for 2021 to experience all that is currently not available. For more information, hours, and to purchase tickets visit KennedySpaceCenter.com. 

 
 
Send this to a friend