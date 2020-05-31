What We Learned from the Inside 30 for 30 on Lance

Following the broadcast on ESPN’s 30 for 30: Lance. ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap hosted a conversation with three of Armstrong’s former close friends and teammates. They provide a deeper look on the effects of doping on the sport of cycling and Armstrong’s role. Here is a bit about each panelist, and what we learned from them.

Tyler Hamilton:

About Tyler:

Eight appearances in the Tour de France

Finished 4th in 2003

Teammate of Lance for first three wins.

What He Said:

On Doping in Cycling: “It was not possible to compete without doping.”

George Hincapie:

About George:

Record 17 Tour de France appearances.

Only rider to support Lance through all 7 tours.

Also rode on winning teams in 2007 and 2011.

What He Said:

On the Tour de France: “I still wake up with these crazy dreams that I’m falling off the side of a cliff. That’s how stressful it was.”

Bobby Julich:

About Bobby:

Nine appearances in Tour de France.

Finished 3rd in 1998 Tour de France.

2004 Olympic Silver Medalist.

What He Said:

On the Stress of the Doping Era: “Mentally that messed me up more than anything. All we were talking about was what the other guys were doing.

