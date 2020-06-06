Quiz: Disney Ducks (Disney Trivia Live)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On June 2nd, we did two contests, but unfortunately we’re only able to post one here. It’s themed to Disney Ducks by Mike Celestino. Play it here:

Who was the original voice of Donald Duck? Clarence Nash Daniel Ross Walt Disney Tony Anselmo Continue >> What was the name of the arena where NHL's Mighty Ducks of Anaheim played during the period when Disney owned the team? The Lake of Anaheim The Pond of Anaheim Disney Center The Iciest Place On Earth Continue >> Who created Scrooge McDuck? Walt Disney Alan Young Carl Barks Michael Eisner Continue >> This adorable duck appeared in a viral ad for which Disney resort? Tokyo Disney Resort Disneyland Paris Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Continue >> Darkwing Duck fought crime in what city? Gotham City St. Canard Cape Suzette Spoonerville Continue >> Which of the following names is NOT a member of the Three Caballeros? Panchito Pistoles Juan Pollo Donald Duck José Carioca Continue >> In what year did "Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series" become part of the Disney Afternoon? 1992 1994 1996 1998 Continue >> In what 1940 Walt Disney animated short did Daisy Duck make her debut? Donald's Double Trouble Mr. Duck Steps Out Donald's Dilemma Cured Duck Continue >> Which Disney Parks attraction famously ends with Donald Duck crashing through a wall? Mickey's Magical Map Mickey's Soundsational Mickeys PhilharMagic Mickey's Mix Magic Continue >> Finish the "DuckTales" theme song lyric: "Racecars, lasers, aeroplanes..." ...so much duck fun. ...ducks have many possessions. ...here in Duckburg. ...it's a duck blur. Continue >> In "Toy Story 4," who voiced the character of Ducky (not to be confused with Bunny)? Keanu Reeves Jordan Peele Keegan-Michael Key Keenan Thompson Continue >> What is the name of the "water coaster" on Disney Cruise Line's Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy ships? AquaDuck SplashDuck DuckDunk WaterDuck Continue >> Who is this? Fethry Duck Gladstone Gander Gyro Gearloose Fenton Crackshell Continue >> What is the title of the musical composition Donald plays with Daffy Duck in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" William Tell Overture Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Rhapsody in Blue 1812 Overture Continue >>

