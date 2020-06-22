Which Dining Locations Will Br Reopening with the Parks, and Which Will Not.

Walt Disney World has announced which theme park restaurants will be opening with the parks and which will remain closed for the initial phase of reopening: What is Happening: What Disney World has shared which dining locations will be open on each park’s respective reopening dates.

Additional carts and kiosks may be available

Mobile order, cashless payments, online menus, and mobile check-in are among the mitigation efforts being undertaken by Disney. Magic Kingdom (Reopening July 11): Operating: Aloha Isle

Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Liberty Square Market

Liberty Tree Tavern

Main Street Bakery

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Pinocchio Village Haus

The Plaza Restaurant

Sleepy Hollow

Storybook Treats

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Tony's Town Square Restaurant Not Operating: Casey’s Corner

Cheshire Cafe

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Columbia Harbour House

Cool Ship

The Crystal Palace

The Diamond Horseshoe

The Friar’s Nook

Gaston’s Tavern

Golden Oak Outpost

The Lunching Pad

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Prince Eric’s Village Market

Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant

Tortuga Tavern

Westward Ho EPCOT (Reopening July 15): Operating: Biergarten Restaurant

Choza de Margarita

Coral Reef Restaurant

Crepes des Chefs de France

Fife & Drum Tavern

Funnel Cake

Garden Grill Restaurant

Gelati

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Joy of Tea

Kabuki Café

Katsura Grill

L'Artisan des Glaces

La Cantina de San Angel

La Cava de Tequila

La Hacienda de San Angel

The Land Cart

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Popcorn in Canada

Refreshment Outpost

Refreshment Port

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Rose & Crown Pub

San Angel Inn Restaurante

Spice Road Table

Sunshine Seasons

Tangierine Café

Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kiosks

Traveler’s Café

UK Beer Cart

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria Not Operating Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Block & Hans

Chefs de France

Cool Wash

Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe

L’Artisan des Glaces

Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie

Les Vins des Chefs de France

Lotus Blossom Cafe

Monsieur Paul

Nine Dragons Restaurant

Restaurant Marrakesh

Sommerfest

Takumi-Tei

Teppan Edo

Tokyo Dining

Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar

Yorkshire County Fish Shop Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Reopening July 15): Operating: Anaheim Produce

Backlot Express

BaseLine Tap House

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

The Hollywood Brown Derby

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano

Milk Stand

Oga's Cantina at the Walt Disney World Resort

Peevy’s Polar Pipeline

PizzeRizzo

Ronto Roasters

Rosie's All-American Café

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Sunshine Day Bar

The Trolley Car Café Not Operating: 50’s Prime Time Cafe

ABC Commissary

Catalina Eddie’s

Dockside Diner

Epic Eats

Fairfax Fare

Hollywood Scoops

Hollywood & Vine

Kat Saka’s Kettle

KRNR The Rock Station

Neighborhood Bakery

Tune-In Lounge

Woody’s Lunch Box Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Reopening July 11): Operating: Anandapur Ice Cream Truck

Creature Comforts

Dawa Bar

Dino-Bite Snacks

Flame Tree Barbecue

Harambe Fruit Market

Isle of Java

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Mr. Kamal's

Nomad Lounge

Pongu Pongu

Rainforest Cafe at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Restaurantosaurus

Satu'li Canteen

Tamu Tamu Refreshments

Thirsty River Bar & Trek Snacks

Tiffins Restaurant

Trilo-Bites

Yak & Yeti Local Food Cafes

Yak & Yeti Restaurant Not Operating: Caravan Road

Dino Diner

Drinkwallah

Eight Spoon Cafe

Harambe Market

Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery

Mahindi

Pizzafari

The Smiling Crocodile

Terra Treats

Tusker House Restaurant

