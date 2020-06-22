Which Dining Locations Will Br Reopening with the Parks, and Which Will Not.

Walt Disney World has announced which theme park restaurants will be opening with the parks and which will remain closed for the initial phase of reopening:
What is Happening:
- Additional carts and kiosks may be available
- Mobile order, cashless payments, online menus, and mobile check-in are among the mitigation efforts being undertaken by Disney.
Magic Kingdom (Reopening July 11):
Operating:
- Aloha Isle
- Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies
- Be Our Guest Restaurant
- Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Liberty Square Market
- Liberty Tree Tavern
- Main Street Bakery
- Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Sleepy Hollow
- Storybook Treats
- Sunshine Tree Terrace
- Tony's Town Square Restaurant
Not Operating:
- Casey’s Corner
- Cheshire Cafe
- Cinderella’s Royal Table
- Columbia Harbour House
- Cool Ship
- The Crystal Palace
- The Diamond Horseshoe
- The Friar’s Nook
- Gaston’s Tavern
- Golden Oak Outpost
- The Lunching Pad
- Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
- Prince Eric’s Village Market
- Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant
- Tortuga Tavern
- Westward Ho
EPCOT (Reopening July 15):
Operating:
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Choza de Margarita
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Crepes des Chefs de France
- Fife & Drum Tavern
- Funnel Cake
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- Gelati
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Joy of Tea
- Kabuki Café
- Katsura Grill
- L'Artisan des Glaces
- La Cantina de San Angel
- La Cava de Tequila
- La Hacienda de San Angel
- The Land Cart
- Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Popcorn in Canada
- Refreshment Outpost
- Refreshment Port
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Rose & Crown Pub
- San Angel Inn Restaurante
- Spice Road Table
- Sunshine Seasons
- Tangierine Café
- Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kiosks
- Traveler’s Café
- UK Beer Cart
- Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria
Not Operating
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
- Block & Hans
- Chefs de France
- Cool Wash
- Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe
- L’Artisan des Glaces
- Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie
- Les Vins des Chefs de France
- Lotus Blossom Cafe
- Monsieur Paul
- Nine Dragons Restaurant
- Restaurant Marrakesh
- Sommerfest
- Takumi-Tei
- Teppan Edo
- Tokyo Dining
- Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar
- Yorkshire County Fish Shop
Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Reopening July 15):
Operating:
- Anaheim Produce
- Backlot Express
- BaseLine Tap House
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- The Hollywood Brown Derby
- The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano
- Milk Stand
- Oga's Cantina at the Walt Disney World Resort
- Peevy’s Polar Pipeline
- PizzeRizzo
- Ronto Roasters
- Rosie's All-American Café
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
- Sunshine Day Bar
- The Trolley Car Café
Not Operating:
- 50’s Prime Time Cafe
- ABC Commissary
- Catalina Eddie’s
- Dockside Diner
- Epic Eats
- Fairfax Fare
- Hollywood Scoops
- Hollywood & Vine
- Kat Saka’s Kettle
- KRNR The Rock Station
- Neighborhood Bakery
- Tune-In Lounge
- Woody’s Lunch Box
Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Reopening July 11):
Operating:
- Anandapur Ice Cream Truck
- Creature Comforts
- Dawa Bar
- Dino-Bite Snacks
- Flame Tree Barbecue
- Harambe Fruit Market
- Isle of Java
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Mr. Kamal's
- Nomad Lounge
- Pongu Pongu
- Rainforest Cafe at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Restaurantosaurus
- Satu'li Canteen
- Tamu Tamu Refreshments
- Thirsty River Bar & Trek Snacks
- Tiffins Restaurant
- Trilo-Bites
- Yak & Yeti Local Food Cafes
- Yak & Yeti Restaurant
Not Operating:
- Caravan Road
- Dino Diner
- Drinkwallah
- Eight Spoon Cafe
- Harambe Market
- Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery
- Mahindi
- Pizzafari
- The Smiling Crocodile
- Terra Treats
- Tusker House Restaurant
- Warung Outpost