Which Dining Locations Will Br Reopening with the Parks, and Which Will Not.

by | Jun 22, 2020 6:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Walt Disney World has announced which theme park restaurants will be opening with the parks and which will remain closed for the initial phase of reopening:

What is Happening:

  • What Disney World has shared which dining locations will be open on each park’s respective reopening dates.
  • Additional carts and kiosks may be available
  • Mobile order, cashless payments, online menus, and mobile check-in are among the mitigation efforts being undertaken by Disney.

Magic Kingdom (Reopening July 11):

Operating:

  • Aloha Isle
  • Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies
  • Be Our Guest Restaurant
  • Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe
  • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
  • Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
  • Liberty Square Market
  • Liberty Tree Tavern
  • Main Street Bakery
  • Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
  • Pinocchio Village Haus
  • The Plaza Restaurant
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Storybook Treats
  • Sunshine Tree Terrace
  • Tony's Town Square Restaurant

Not Operating:

  • Casey’s Corner
  • Cheshire Cafe
  • Cinderella’s Royal Table
  • Columbia Harbour House
  • Cool Ship
  • The Crystal Palace
  • The Diamond Horseshoe
  • The Friar’s Nook
  • Gaston’s Tavern
  • Golden Oak Outpost
  • The Lunching Pad
  • Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
  • Prince Eric’s Village Market
  • Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant
  • Tortuga Tavern
  • Westward Ho

EPCOT  (Reopening July 15):

Operating:

  • Biergarten Restaurant
  • Choza de Margarita
  • Coral Reef Restaurant
  • Crepes des Chefs de France
  • Fife & Drum Tavern
  • Funnel Cake
  • Garden Grill Restaurant
  • Gelati
  • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
  • Joy of Tea
  • Kabuki Café
  • Katsura Grill
  • L'Artisan des Glaces
  • La Cantina de San Angel
  • La Cava de Tequila
  • La Hacienda de San Angel
  • The Land Cart
  • Le Cellier Steakhouse
  • Popcorn in Canada
  • Refreshment Outpost
  • Refreshment Port
  • Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
  • Rose & Crown Dining Room
  • Rose & Crown Pub
  • San Angel Inn Restaurante
  • Spice Road Table
  • Sunshine Seasons
  • Tangierine Café
  • Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kiosks
  • Traveler’s Café
  • UK Beer Cart
  • Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria

Not Operating

  • Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
  • Block & Hans
  • Chefs de France
  • Cool Wash
  • Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe
  • L’Artisan des Glaces
  • Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie
  • Les Vins des Chefs de France
  • Lotus Blossom Cafe
  • Monsieur Paul
  • Nine Dragons Restaurant
  • Restaurant Marrakesh
  • Sommerfest
  • Takumi-Tei
  • Teppan Edo
  • Tokyo Dining
  • Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar
  • Yorkshire County Fish Shop

Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Reopening July 15):

Operating:

  • Anaheim Produce
  • Backlot Express
  • BaseLine Tap House
  • Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
  • The Hollywood Brown Derby
  • The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge
  • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
  • Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano
  • Milk Stand
  • Oga's Cantina at the Walt Disney World Resort
  • Peevy’s Polar Pipeline
  • PizzeRizzo
  • Ronto Roasters
  • Rosie's All-American Café
  • Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
  • Sunshine Day Bar
  • The Trolley Car Café

Not Operating:

  • 50’s Prime Time Cafe
  • ABC Commissary
  • Catalina Eddie’s
  • Dockside Diner
  • Epic Eats
  • Fairfax Fare
  • Hollywood Scoops
  • Hollywood & Vine
  • Kat Saka’s Kettle
  • KRNR The Rock Station
  • Neighborhood Bakery
  • Tune-In Lounge
  • Woody’s Lunch Box

Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Reopening July 11):

Operating:

  • Anandapur Ice Cream Truck
  • Creature Comforts
  • Dawa Bar
  • Dino-Bite Snacks
  • Flame Tree Barbecue
  • Harambe Fruit Market
  • Isle of Java
  • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
  • Mr. Kamal's
  • Nomad Lounge
  • Pongu Pongu
  • Rainforest Cafe at Disney's Animal Kingdom
  • Restaurantosaurus
  • Satu'li Canteen
  • Tamu Tamu Refreshments
  • Thirsty River Bar & Trek Snacks
  • Tiffins Restaurant
  • Trilo-Bites
  • Yak & Yeti Local Food Cafes
  • Yak & Yeti Restaurant

Not Operating:

  • Caravan Road
  • Dino Diner
  • Drinkwallah
  • Eight Spoon Cafe
  • Harambe Market
  • Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery
  • Mahindi
  • Pizzafari
  • The Smiling Crocodile
  • Terra Treats
  • Tusker House Restaurant
  • Warung Outpost
 
 
Comments

