Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 18: Shadow Fall with Guest Alexander Freed

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #18: Shadow Fall with Guest Alexander Freed

Date: June 25th, 2020 (Recorded June 24th)

Listen

Topics

Author Alexander Freed joins host Mike Celestino to talk about his new book Star Wars: Shadow Fall – An Alphabet Squadron Novel and his career in Star Wars video games, comics, and stories. Plus Mike goes through this week’s Star Wars headlines.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below