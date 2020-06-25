Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 18: Shadow Fall with Guest Alexander Freed

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #18: Shadow Fall with Guest Alexander Freed
Date: June 25th, 2020 (Recorded June 24th)
Topics
Author Alexander Freed joins host Mike Celestino to talk about his new book Star Wars: Shadow Fall – An Alphabet Squadron Novel and his career in Star Wars video games, comics, and stories. Plus Mike goes through this week’s Star Wars headlines.
