Disney + Watch Guide: June 26th – July 2nd

by | Jun 26, 2020 7:41 AM Pacific Time

Animation fans are invited inside the halls of Walt Disney Animation Studios to witness the final year of production on Frozen 2 with the 6-episode premiere of the Disney+ exclusive, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. Some exciting additions join the library this week including Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Disney Animation’s 1999 adaptation of Tarzan, and the Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm. But for diehard Disney fans, the real excitement is the addition of two of the Tomorrowland episodes of Disneyland directed by Ward Kimball, Man in Space and Mars and Beyond. It’s another exciting week on Disney+ and whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – All 6 Episodes

“With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening – and at times jaw-dropping – view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

“Bill meets dogs who find lost pets. Then, he visits a truffle-hunting dog.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

“Marc Smith, Director of Story, Frozen 2 at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shows how a drawing can become the key to a moving, emotional story. As he sketches characters, Smith emotionally engages with his work to create a bond between himself and the character. Marc blurs the line between fiction and reality, resulting in a lifelike portrayal on the screen.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

“The Green family and Amber team up for a project inspired by Snow White’s seven dwarves.”

New on Disney+

Man in Space

A special treat from the first season of Disneyland, Ward Kimball directs the first of three space exploration TV series starring Walt Disney and animation created just for this special.

Mars and Beyond

Ward Kimball’s third Tomorrowland episode of Disneyland from 1957 explores a topic scientists are still exploring, the possibility of the red planet. Footage from this special plays at the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Avengers: Infinity War

The first half of the end of the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to the streaming service seven months after Avengers: Endgame.

Tarzan

Bob Iger’s promise of having every animated feature on Disney+ gets a little closer to being true with the addition of 1999’s Tarzan, with unforgettable music by Phil Collins.

Tarzan II

This direct-to-video midquel from 2005 expands the young Tarzan sequences of the first film with new stories and two additional Phil Collins songs.

Raven's Home (S3)

The third season of Disney Channel’s followup to That’s So Raven comes to Disney+.

A.N.T. Farm

Relive all three seasons of this Disney Channel series about a group of genius kids in the Advanced Natural Talents (A.N.T.) program at Webster High School.

PJ Masks (Season 3)

The newest adventures of Gekko, Owlette, and Catboy arrive on Disney+.

Library Highlights

45th Anniversary – The Apple Dumpling Gang

One of Disney’s most successful comedies of the 1970’s premiered on July 1st, 1975, pairding Don Knotts and Tim Conway as outlaws who help three orphans protect a gold nugget they found in the wild west. It inspired a sequel four years later in The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again.

5th Anniversary – Teen Beach 2

The gang from “Wet Side Story” arrive in the present in this sequel to Teen Beach Movie that premiered on Disney Channel on June 26th, 2015.

Frozen Saga on Disney+

With the launch of the new exclusive series, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, go back and relive Anna and Elsa’s adventures in the following films and shorts on Disney+.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

  • Friday, June 26th – Beautician’s Day – Hair-Jitsu
  • Saturday, June 27th – Happy Birthday to You Day – Pluto’s Party
  • Sunday, June 28th – Descendants Day – Descendants
  • Monday, June 29th – Hug Day – Frozen
  • Tuesday, June 30th – Asteroid Day – Dinosaur
  • Wednesday, July 1st – Canada Day – Brother Bear
  • Thursday, July 2nd – World UFO Day – Lifted
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
