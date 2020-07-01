ESPN To Premier New Eagles Concert Film “Live from The Forum MMXVIII” on July 5th

ESPN will premiere the new concert film from the Eagles, Live from The Forum MMXVIII, on Sunday, July 5th.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN will premiere the Eagle’s new concert film, Live from The Forum MMXVIII, on Sunday, July 5th, at 8:00 pm ET.
- The Eagles spent most of 2018 touring North American tour with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey joining Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit.
- The tour included three sold out shows at the historic Forum in Los Angeles on September 12th, 14th, and 15th 2018.
- The film is a mix of 26-performances from those three dates at The Forum and includes hit songs like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Life In The Fast Lane,” and “Desperado.”
- ESPN’s Chris Berman, a longtime Eagles fan, introduces the televised version.
- The Eagles’ Live from The Forum MMXVIII will be released on Blu-Ray, CD, Vinyl, and streaming on October 16th from Rhino.
What They’re Saying:
- ESPN’s Chris Berman: “Sports and music have long been at the top of the list for being able to bring people of all types together. The Eagles have been doing just that for almost half a century. We at ESPN are thrilled beyond belief to share this premiere with everyone! What a wonderful way to cap off the holiday weekend!”
- Eagles’ longtime manager, Irving Azoff: “Music and sports fans have been shut out from live events for more than three months. The premiere of LIVE FROM THE FORUM MMXVIII, this July 4th weekend on ESPN, is the Eagles’ gift to their fans. We are honored to be part of ESPN’s Sunday night programming, the home of such acclaimed shows as ’30 for 30′ and ‘The Last Dance.'”
- Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisitions and Scheduling, Burke Magnus: “This was a unique opportunity to partner with one of the greatest bands of all time to bring audiences some new and exciting entertainment. For many music and sports are inextricably linked, so we are thrilled to present this momentous event from one of the cathedrals of sports – – The Forum.”