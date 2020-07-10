Disney+ Watch Guide: July 10th-16th

The Hamilton fun continues this week on Disney+ with the premiere of a new special called Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You hosted by Robin Roberts. New films and shows join the Library this week including Solo: A Star Wars Story. But the real fun lies in our Library Highlights section where we’ve curated a watch guide to celebrate the reopening of the four parks of the Walt Disney World Resort. We’re also feeling the spirit of the holiday season with a Christmas in July watch guide and as always, every day is a holiday! Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You
Robin Roberts hosts this special with the cast and creative team of Hamilton that examines the show’s historical accuracy and cultural relevance today.
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Avalanche Rescue Dogs & The Beagle Brigade”
“Bill meets a dog who rescues people in avalanches. Then, he visits six luggage-sniffing beagles.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
“Marc Smith, Director of Story, Frozen 2 at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shows how a drawing can become the key to a moving, emotional story. As he sketches characters, Smith emotionally engages with his work to create a bond between himself and the character. Marc blurs the line between fiction and reality, resulting in a lifelike portrayal on the screen”
Disney Family Sundays – “Lilo and Stitch Family Tree”
“Ohana is the name of the game for Amber and the Green family in this craft inspired by Disney’s Lilo and Stitch.”
New on Disney+
Solo: A Star Wars Story
The origin of Han Solo is explored in this 2018 Star Wars spin-off film.
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
The sequel to Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief comes to Disney+.
X-Men: Days of Future Past
The original X-Men film franchise meets the First Class crew in this 2014 20th Century Pictures film.
Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
National Geographic’s 2014 reboot of the Carl Sagan scientific exploration series that just aired a third series earlier this year.
Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 1
Doctors Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges run their veterinary clinic in the deep South caring for all manner of country critter in this National Geographic series.
Secrets of the Zoo – Season 3
The third season of this National Geographic series continues the behind-the-scenes fun of running the Columbus Zoo.
Gigantosaurus – Season 1
This French-produced animated series premiered on Disney Junior in 2019.
Library Highlights
20th Anniversary – Ready to Run
A girl dreamt of becoming a horse jockey twenty years ago when this Disney Channel Original Movie premiered on July 14th, 2000.
15th Anniversary – Life is Ruff
Kyle Massey and Kay Panabaker starred in this DCOM about a boy entering his dog in a competition, which premiered July 15th, 2005.
Celebrate the Reopening of Walt Disney World
Visit the Walt Disney World theme parks from home with this themed watch guide of movies and shows.
- Magic Kingdom
- Main Street USA
- Fantasyland
- Adventureland
- Frontierland
- Liberty Square
- Tomorrowland
- EPCOT
- Future World
- World Showcase
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Hollywood Boulevard
- Echo Lake
- Grand Avenue
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Toy Story Land
- Animation Courtyard
- Sunset Boulevard
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Discovery Island
- Pandora: The World of Avatar
- Dinoland USA
- Africa
- Asia
Christmas in July
Enjoy the spirit of the season this summer with the following holiday films and specials on Disney+.
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Annie
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log
- Babes in Toyland
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- Disneyland Around the Seasons
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Life-Size 2
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- The Mistle Tones: A Musical
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Noelle
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- One Magic Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Snowglobe
- Three Days
- ‘Twas the Night
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- While You Were Sleeping
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, July 10th – Kitten Day – Oliver & Company
- Saturday, July 11th – Swimming Pool Day – How To Swim
- Sunday, July 12th – Barn Day – America’s Heart & Soul
- Monday, July 13th – Embrace Your Geekness Day – Geek Charming
- Tuesday, July 14th – Shark Awareness Day – Sharks of Lost Island
- Wednesday, July 15th – Horse Day – Justin Morgan Had a Horse
- Thursday, July 16th – Guinea Pig Appreciation Day – G-Force
