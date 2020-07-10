Disney+ Watch Guide: July 10th-16th

by | Jul 10, 2020 8:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The Hamilton fun continues this week on Disney+ with the premiere of a new special called Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You hosted by Robin Roberts. New films and shows join the Library this week including Solo: A Star Wars Story. But the real fun lies in our Library Highlights section where we’ve curated a watch guide to celebrate the reopening of the four parks of the Walt Disney World Resort. We’re also feeling the spirit of the holiday season with a Christmas in July watch guide and as always, every day is a holiday! Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You

Robin Roberts hosts this special with the cast and creative team of Hamilton that examines the show’s historical accuracy and cultural relevance today.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Avalanche Rescue Dogs & The Beagle Brigade”

“Bill meets a dog who rescues people in avalanches. Then, he visits six luggage-sniffing beagles.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

“Marc Smith, Director of Story, Frozen 2 at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shows how a drawing can become the key to a moving, emotional story. As he sketches characters, Smith emotionally engages with his work to create a bond between himself and the character. Marc blurs the line between fiction and reality, resulting in a lifelike portrayal on the screen”

Disney Family Sundays – “Lilo and Stitch Family Tree”

“Ohana is the name of the game for Amber and the Green family in this craft inspired by Disney’s Lilo and Stitch.”

New on Disney+

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The origin of Han Solo is explored in this 2018 Star Wars spin-off film.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

The sequel to Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief comes to Disney+.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

The original X-Men film franchise meets the First Class crew in this 2014 20th Century Pictures film.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

National Geographic’s 2014 reboot of the Carl Sagan scientific exploration series that just aired a third series earlier this year.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 1

Doctors Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges run their veterinary clinic in the deep South caring for all manner of country critter in this National Geographic series.

Secrets of the Zoo – Season 3

The third season of this National Geographic series continues the behind-the-scenes fun of running the Columbus Zoo.

Gigantosaurus – Season 1

This French-produced animated series premiered on Disney Junior in 2019.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Ready to Run

A girl dreamt of becoming a horse jockey twenty years ago when this Disney Channel Original Movie premiered on July 14th, 2000.

15th Anniversary – Life is Ruff

Kyle Massey and Kay Panabaker starred in this DCOM about a boy entering his dog in a competition, which premiered July 15th, 2005.

Celebrate the Reopening of Walt Disney World

Visit the Walt Disney World theme parks from home with this themed watch guide of movies and shows.

Christmas in July

Enjoy the spirit of the season this summer with the following holiday films and specials on Disney+.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

