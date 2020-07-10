Soundtrack Review: Pixar’s “Out”

Walt Disney Records has released a soundtrack to the Disney+ original Pixar SparkShorts film Out. The EP contains three tracks, two by composer Jake Monaco and one by Natasha Adorlee.

The first score track is the most substantial of the two, titled “Burying the Bone.” It’s mostly a sweet, light, and airy theme with lots of wind chimes for effect. The percussion-heavy arrangement features unconventional instruments, including what sounds like a PVC drum, xylophones, and shakers.

The second score track is “Out,” coming in at just under a minute in length. It recaps a lot of the score elements from “Burying the Bone” for the end credits of the short. Jake Monaco has sort of become Pixar’s go-to composer for their Disney+ content, having also scored the Forky Asks a Question short series and Lamp Life.

“Pink and Purple” is the third track on the EP by Natasha Adorlee, the house music that accompanies the cat and dog guardian angels in the short, who are named Pink and Purple. The song is only heard in snippets in the short and it plays better as its own track. It’s very much a mix of classic disco sounds with modern influences. The lyrics are more sensual than you would typically find on a Disney soundtrack, but there’s nothing profane or truly objectionable in it. It’s sure to make the cut on a lot of Pride playlists.

The score from Pixar’s Out by Jake Monaco is beautiful and relaxing to listen to outside of the animated short. The full version of “Pink and Purple” is a nice little bonus for fans who can’t get enough of the short. You can listen to it now on your favorite music streaming service.