Disney+ Watch Guide: July 24-30

Disney+ just released the entire season of a new National Geographic/Disney+ Original Series, Rogue Trip. Fans of Nat Geo will find several new animal shows new to the library this week along with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. If you’re looking to make the most of your summer with Disney+, our Library Highlights section includes a list of summer blockbusters, plus every day’s a holiday! Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Rogue Trip – All 8 Episodes
“Rogue Trip is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish nations, territories and regions often misunderstood and frequently overlooked, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire. Led by ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son, Mack Woodruff, the two will take viewers on a journey full of riveting insight through a collection of adventures that expose the grit and glamour of travel. This is a deeply personal adventure for both Bob and Mack: Bob was severely injured from a roadside bomb while reporting in Iraq in 2006. But instead of teaching his children to fear the outside world, Bob shares this trip with his son, firm in the belief that even in the world’s troubled places, most people are hopeful and kind. Bob and Mack share inside jokes, dirty laundry, and cramped hotel rooms in this father-son guide to the beautiful, breathtaking and often hopeful experiences to be had on the edges of conflict and chaos.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”
“KABC – TV LA’s Chris Cristi covers breaking news from 1,500 feet aboard his news chopper. As a Helicopter Reporter, Cristi delivers up-to-the-minute reports on news events, both big and small, keeping Los Angeles apprised of the latest local stories. A self-proclaimed news nerd since age 9, Chris is fulfilling his lifelong dream of reporting the news every day.”
Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book Finger Puppet”
“The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber to learn the bare necessities of finger puppet craftsmanship in this episode inspired by the characters from Disney’s The Jungle Book.”
New on Disney+
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise undoes some of the unsatisfying aspects of At World’s End.
Wild Congo
This National Geographic series explores the amazing animals that live along the legendary Congo River.
Wild Sri Lanka
Explore the wild animals that live on the land and sea in the island country of Sri Lanka.
PJ Masks Shorts
Twenty short segments inspired by the hit Disney Junior show PJ Masks.
Library Highlights
35th Anniversary – The Black Cauldron
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated adaptation of Lloyd Alexander’s The Chronicles of Prydain was released on July 24th, 1985.
Summer Blockbusters on Disney+
Enjoy these exciting action-packed films that evoke the feeling of the best summer blockbusters.
Christmas in July
Enjoy the spirit of the season this summer with the following holiday films and specials on Disney+.
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
