Disney+ Watch Guide: July 24-30

by | Jul 24, 2020 9:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney+ just released the entire season of a new National Geographic/Disney+ Original Series, Rogue Trip. Fans of Nat Geo will find several new animal shows new to the library this week along with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. If you’re looking to make the most of your summer with Disney+, our Library Highlights section includes a list of summer blockbusters, plus every day’s a holiday! Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Rogue Trip – All 8 Episodes

Rogue Trip is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish nations, territories and regions often misunderstood and frequently overlooked, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire. Led by ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son, Mack Woodruff, the two will take viewers on a journey full of riveting insight through a collection of adventures that expose the grit and glamour of travel.  This is a deeply personal adventure for both Bob and Mack: Bob was severely injured from a roadside bomb while reporting in Iraq in 2006. But instead of teaching his children to fear the outside world, Bob shares this trip with his son, firm in the belief that even in the world’s troubled places, most people are hopeful and kind. Bob and Mack share inside jokes, dirty laundry, and cramped hotel rooms in this father-son guide to the beautiful, breathtaking and often hopeful experiences to be had on the edges of conflict and chaos.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

“KABC – TV LA’s Chris Cristi covers breaking news from 1,500 feet aboard his news chopper. As a Helicopter Reporter, Cristi delivers up-to-the-minute reports on news events, both big and small, keeping Los Angeles apprised of the latest local stories. A self-proclaimed news nerd since age 9, Chris is fulfilling his lifelong dream of reporting the news every day.”

Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book Finger Puppet”

“The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber to learn the bare necessities of finger puppet craftsmanship in this episode inspired by the characters from Disney’s The Jungle Book.”

New on Disney+

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise undoes some of the unsatisfying aspects of At World’s End.

Wild Congo

This National Geographic series explores the amazing animals that live along the legendary Congo River.

Wild Sri Lanka

Explore the wild animals that live on the land and sea in the island country of Sri Lanka.

PJ Masks Shorts

Twenty short segments inspired by the hit Disney Junior show PJ Masks.

Library Highlights

35th Anniversary – The Black Cauldron

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated adaptation of Lloyd Alexander’s The Chronicles of Prydain was released on July 24th, 1985.

Summer Blockbusters on Disney+

Enjoy these exciting action-packed films that evoke the feeling of the best summer blockbusters.

Christmas in July

Enjoy the spirit of the season this summer with the following holiday films and specials on Disney+.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed