Hulu’s British Binge-Cation: “Maxxx”

It’s the second day of Hulu’s British Binge-Cation which means a brand-spanking new series from the United Kingdom is making its US debut. Today it’s a scripted comedy that explores British pop music, the ups and downs of fame, and not giving up when the world gives up on you. Written, co-directed, executive produced and starring O-T Fagbenle (Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale), Maxxx is a 6-episode binge fest perfect to cure your Tuesday boredom.

Maxxx used to be famous in the mid 2000’s as a member of Boytown, England’s biggest boyband since Westlife, but that was long ago. His former bandmates hate him, he can’t book a gig, and he’s still hung up on his ex who is more famous than ever and won’t answer his calls. But he believes all of his problems can be solved by staging a comeback, an insurmountable feat that plays out over the course of seven episodes.

Assisting Maxx with his journey back to stardom is a new manager taking on her first client named Tamzin (Pippa Bennett-Warner, Hulu’s Harlots), his adopted son Amit, and his cousin/biggest fan/personal assistant Rose. The head of his former record label is the wild and eccentric Don Wild (Christopher Meloni, ABC’s Dinosaurs and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale), who essentially holds the keys to everything Maxxx wants in life.

