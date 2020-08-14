An UP-Close Look At Funko’s New Haunted Mansion Pop! Figures from Entertainment Earth

by | Aug 14, 2020 4:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Some of the 999 happy haunts are escaping from The Haunted Mansion this september through a new wave of Funko Pop! Figures. Our friends at Entertainment Earth generously shared a sample of figures from the upcoming collection with us, including one of two Chasers that will be shipped at random. The new wave of individual figures include a maid and two of the stretching room characters, Constance Hatchaway and Alexander Nitrokoff.

The Maid

For The Haunted Mansion fans that love the Cast Member costumes, The Maid figure depicts a typical female Cast Member’s look, minus the nametag. Fun details include the bat-shaped bow on her bonnet and the hand mirror she’s holding. If you want to complete the collection with her male counterpart, The Butler figure is coming in September along with the Disneyland version of the mansion itself through a Funko Pop! Town release.

1 of 2

Alexander Nitrokoff

One of two stretching room portrait characters in this wave, Alexander Nitrokoff is standing on top of his barrel in his boxers, seemingly unaware that the barrel is about to explode. The standard figure is standing on just the top half of his barrel. Those lucky enough to receive a Chaser variant will receive the full barrel, complete with tapered candle igniting the dynomite within. The sample of figures that Entertainment Earth shared with us included both versions of Alexander Nitrokoff.

1 of 3

Constance Hatchaway

The other stretching room portrait character in this collection is Constance Hatchaway. Like Alexander Nitrokoff, there is a Chaser variant of Constance. The standard figure, as seen in our photos and video, features the character on the top half of her “Dear beloved George”’s tombstone. With the variant, the full tombstone materializes, complete with the carved head of George, whose life was cut short by a hatchet to the head.

1 of 2

This entire collection arrives just in time for the spooky season. You can pre-order all of these figures today at EntertainmentEarth.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed