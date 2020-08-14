An UP-Close Look At Funko’s New Haunted Mansion Pop! Figures from Entertainment Earth

Some of the 999 happy haunts are escaping from The Haunted Mansion this september through a new wave of Funko Pop! Figures. Our friends at Entertainment Earth generously shared a sample of figures from the upcoming collection with us, including one of two Chasers that will be shipped at random. The new wave of individual figures include a maid and two of the stretching room characters, Constance Hatchaway and Alexander Nitrokoff.

For The Haunted Mansion fans that love the Cast Member costumes, The Maid figure depicts a typical female Cast Member’s look, minus the nametag. Fun details include the bat-shaped bow on her bonnet and the hand mirror she’s holding. If you want to complete the collection with her male counterpart, The Butler figure is coming in September along with the Disneyland version of the mansion itself through a Funko Pop! Town release.

One of two stretching room portrait characters in this wave, Alexander Nitrokoff is standing on top of his barrel in his boxers, seemingly unaware that the barrel is about to explode. The standard figure is standing on just the top half of his barrel. Those lucky enough to receive a Chaser variant will receive the full barrel, complete with tapered candle igniting the dynomite within. The sample of figures that Entertainment Earth shared with us included both versions of Alexander Nitrokoff.

The other stretching room portrait character in this collection is Constance Hatchaway. Like Alexander Nitrokoff, there is a Chaser variant of Constance. The standard figure, as seen in our photos and video, features the character on the top half of her “Dear beloved George”’s tombstone. With the variant, the full tombstone materializes, complete with the carved head of George, whose life was cut short by a hatchet to the head.

This entire collection arrives just in time for the spooky season. You can pre-order all of these figures today at EntertainmentEarth.com.