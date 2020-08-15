Children’s Book Review “What About Worms?” (Elephant & Piggie Like Reading)

by | Aug 15, 2020 10:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie Like Reading book series gives kids the chance to read new stories from different authors in the speech-bubble style that Mo Willems brought back in vogue through his books. In the case of the newest release, What About Worms?, the author is well known in his own right by now. Ryan T. Higgens is the brilliant mind behind his own Disney/Hyperion book series, Mother Bruce and We Don’t Eat our Classmates.

What About Worms? introduces kids to Tiger, an adorably brave and tough character who looks like a descendant of Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. Tiger is not afraid of anything… except worms, which can be found in many of the things he loves, from pots of flowers to apples and even to the very book kids are holding!

Tiger lists off all of his reasons for not liking worms, but the real hilarity comes when he abandons a pot of flowers, an apple, and this book on the ground. A bunch of worms pop up out of the ground and talk about how scary Tiger is, but when they read the book, they learn to love him.

The takeaway for kids is that the thing they’re most afraid of might be less scary if they learn more about it. Whether it’s an animal or bugs or even something like getting a haircut or going to the doctor, Tiger’s story can be used to help talk to kids about virtually anything they’re afraid of. It can also help inspire follow-up learning about that thing because that’s what the worms do. They read the book about Tiger and go from fearing him to loving him.

While not branded as an early reader, the Elephant & Piggie Like Reading series is full of easy to sound-out words with large text in speech bubbles. Parents could certainly read What About Worms? to their kids, but it’s an ideal book for kids to read to themselves who are able to sound out words. Either way, they’re guaranteed to love it and laugh out loud.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed