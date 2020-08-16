The Sweep Spot Ep. #291 – 1997 Disneyland Ambassador Robyn

In this episode, we welcome Robyn Schatz Sarvis, who was a 1997 Disneyland Ambassador and had worked in several roles as a cast member. She has some great stories you won’t want to miss. We also discuss current events at the Disneyland Resort.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com