Soundtrack Review: “The One and Only Ivan”

by | Aug 21, 2020 10:48 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney’s The One and Only Ivan is now delighting audiences around the world on Disney+ and fans can take the spirit of the movie wherever they go with the release of the Original Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records. The album includes almost an hour of score from Grammy-winning composer Craig Amstrong, whose past credits include Marvel Studios’ The Incredible Hulk and 20th Century’s Moulin Rouge. There’s also an end credit pop song from Charlie Puth called “Free” to round out the release.

Most of the score tracks are uplifting, with lighthearted and happy melodies perfect to inspire parents and kids. The film does have some somber moments, which are demonstrated through a few sad themes on tracks like “Ivan and Stella.” There are also moments of excitement and adventure, as demonstrated on “Mack Trains Ruby.”

The arrangements rely heavily on string instruments, allowing them to be played both for bright and happy moments as well as tender moments of sorrow. Overall, the soundtrack strikes an uplifting and inspiring tone and my favorite score track from the film is called “Ivan’s Memories,” which demonstrates the lead character’s musical theme. Fans looking for one track with all the themes will find it at the end of the soundtrack in a bonus track fittingly called “Ivan Orchestral Suite.”

The Charlie Puth song written by Diane Warren is included with the digital purchase of the soundtrack, but available separately as a single on streaming services. It plays like an extension of the score, with big sweeping score arrangements on the ballad that is equal parts soft and powerful. Puth’s smooth voice beautifully carries the message of the song and the film through the end credit ballad.

The One and Only Ivan Original Soundtrack takes the magic of the music from the film wherever you go. Craig Armstrong’s beautiful score is inspiring and uplifting, the perfect soundtrack to get you through your day. With Charlie Puth’s “Free” added on, fans of the film will love this entire soundtrack.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
