Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Rushmore”

School is back in session across much of North America and ‘To Touchstone and Beyond’ brings you into the classroom with Wes Anderson’s 1999 film, Rushmore. Sit back and watch as an over-achieving student named Max Fischer survives the pitfalls of teenaged life.

The Movie

Max Fischer, played by Jason Schwartzman, is a high achieving student, who can do anything except keep his grades up. He dabbles in variety of extra-curricular projects from fencing, drama, and even wrestling, but his poor grades have put him on academic probation at Rushmore Preparatory School. Doctor Guggenheim, played by Brian Cox, is looking for any excuse to expel Max.

Max lives a pretty good life at Rushmore, but that changes when he listens to a speech by Herman Blume, played by Bill Murray. Max comes to idolize Herman and Herman who is disconnected from his wife and kids, takes a shine to Max.

When Max meets a new teacher at his school named Rosemary Cross, played by Olivia Williams, the young man develops a crush. Max and Rosemary talk about their love of Latin, and the pain of losing someone they love. Max may have fallen in love with Rosemary, but she does not feel the same.

Max merges the two worlds he shares with Herman and Rosemary and the three of them start to spend time together. After Max is expelled from Rushmore and is forced to attend Grover Cleveland High school, Rosemary and Herman have an affair.

Feeling betrayed by Herman, Max looks to take revenge on his mentor. At first the two pull pranks on each other, but the level of vengeance gets high with Max telling Herman’s wife about the affair, which leads to a divorce.

Max is at his worst, not only has felt betrayed by a friend, he’s lost his home at Rushmore, and Rosemary is so angered by what has happened that she quits her job and leaves. After reflecting on the problems that he has caused, Max realizes the anguish he has created, and attempts to make amends.

Using his creativity, Max writes a play and invites everyone that he has hurt to attend. From Rosemary, Herman, and even his former headmaster at Rushmore, Max uses his theatrical skill to mend fences with everyone he cares about. He may be out of Rushmore, but a burgeoning relationship with Margaret Yang, played by Clare Tanaka, has brought Max something that he has never had in his life. A partner that is on his level of intelligence and shares the same interests.

The Best Moments on Screen

Bill Murray and Jason Schwartzman are a perfect pair as Herman and Max. Herman is the future image of Max and that’s what brings the two characters together initially. They agree on many things, and Max’s admiration for Herman could only be expected. How Murray and Schwartzman play up the silent laughs in their actions helps bring the comedy to this story. They are both vindictive and mean, and yet they are their funniest when trying to exact revenge on each other. Bill Murray’s stilted demeanor in the scene where he runs over Max’s bike is brilliant.

The Worst Moments on Screen

I was very put off by the obsession Max has for Rosemary. For most of the film, his attraction is harmless. Near the end of the film, Max ends up at Rosemary’s house where he fakes an accident, and then kisses Rosemary. It feels wrong, and when he tries to kiss her again, Rosemary ends up wrestling Max into submission. It’s meant to be played for laughs, but I think we could have avoided having the characters kiss and still maintain the overall arc of the story.

Film Facts

The pictures of Rosemary’s dead husband are of Owen Wilson the film’s co writer and a frequent collaborator of director Wes Anderson’s.

Luke Wilson, another frequent collaborator of Anderson, has a small role in the film.

Apparently, Bill Murray covered the cost of an expensive helicopter shot in the film that Disney wouldn’t pay for.

This was Jason Schwartzman’s film debut.

Schwartzman comes from a long line of Hollywood royalty. His mother is Talia Shire, and his uncle is Francis Ford Coppola.

Alexis Bledel makes her screen debut in this film. She plays a student in Max’s class at Grover Cleveland High School.

Director Wes Anderson has a cameo in the film and can be heard as the first voice at the beginning of the film trying to solve the impossible math equation.

Murray liked the script so much that he was willing to work for scale. It’s believed that he made about nine thousand dollars for his part.

Andrew Wilson, another brother of Owen and Luke, played Rushmore’s baseball coach.

The film did have a one-week release in December of 2018 so that the movie would qualify for the Academy Awards. Disney was looking at pushing for a supporting actor nomination for Bill Murray.

The film was nominated for multiple awards including a Golden Globe nomination for Bill Murray.

See It/Skip It?

I’m on the fence about Rushmore. While I remember it being praised upon its release in 1999, I can’t recommend you see it. It’s not that Rushmore is a disappointment in my view or that it’s a bad movie. I just feel very underwhelmed with the story. Perhaps you will have a different opinion.

Next week on ‘To Touchstone and Beyond’ with the release of Christopher Nolan’s latest film Tenet, we look at his Touchstone Pictures outing, The Prestige.

Director: Wes Anderson

Production Company: Touchstone Pictures

Principal Cast:

Jason Schwartzman as Max Fischer

Bill Murray as Herman Blume

Olivia Williams as Rosemary Cross

Brian Cox as Dr. Guggenheim

Sara Tanaka as Margaret Yang

Release Date: February 19, 1999

Budget: $9 million

Box Office Gross Domestic = $17,105,219

Worldwide = $17,195,500