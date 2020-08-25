Book Review: “The One and Only Ivan”

Katherine Applegate’s The One and Only Ivan is a heartwarming tale of love and friendship that centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan. Living in a cage for years at the Big Top Circus Mall Ivan knows nothing about the real world, except for what he sees through the bars of his cage.

Mac, the owner and operator of the mall, has amassed a small collection of animals, including an elephant named Stella, Ivan, and a parrot named Thelma. Added to the mix is a stray dog named Bob who sleeps each night in Ivan’s cage. Mac has had Ivan since he was a baby and for years, he traded on Ivan’s cuteness to drive attendance to the mall. Now that Ivan is an adult silverback, the cuteness is gone, and the crowds have dropped off. Mac is having a hard time paying the bills. When he acquires a young elephant named Ruby from a bankrupt circus, life will never be the same for the animals or Mac.

Applegate brings us into this world through Ivan’s eyes. Since Ivan is relating the story as he sees it happening, readers get short descriptive paragraphs that convey what the gorilla is witnessing as he lives his days in the mall and his cage. This isn’t a wild animal. Ivan is conditioned to act like a human. He even watches television and drinks sodas. Ivan’s friendship with Bob is not only the comic relief of the story, but Bob acts like a sounding board for Ivan to share his ideas. As his friendship with Bob grows, Ivan shares his love of art with Bob, from painting the simple items he sees in the cage to the dreams he has for the future.

The One and Only Ivan may be intended for a middle grade audience, but don’t let the label fool you. This is a book with depth that challenges readers in their understanding of common social issues of today. Middle graders will meet a friendly protagonist and empathize with Ivan’s plight, while older readers will confront their own thoughts on friendship and whether animals should be caged or set free.

Applegate’s incredible story is inspired by real events, but her imagination and detail to character development lets readers walk behind the scenes and sit in the cage with the animals, wondering about the meaning of life. We not only explore the definition of friendship, and the nature of love, but also the feelings that animals have and what is right for their own well-being.

While the animals are the star of the show, Applegate also brings us into the life of their owner Mac. Through Ivan’s story, we meet a man who is not a bad guy. Mac is decent to the animals, and readers genuinely will believe that he cares about the animal’s welfare, but Mac is not equipped mentally or monetarily to properly look after Ivan and his friends.

As the animals become aware of their situation, readers learn with them about what the alternative is to life in a cage at the mall. A zoo or sanctuary is the best place for Ivan, Stella, and Ruby, but how do they get there from the Big Top Circus Mall. The idea of being free sets the stage for the climax of the book.

While we learn about Ivan’s plan for freedom, we also get to see how the different animals form relationships, much like what a group of humans would do in the real world. The fact that very different animals can coexist is another subtle theme to the book that Applegate has used to promote diversity and acceptance. She skillfully shows in her book the skills and qualities that each animal brings to the family and how they have learned to trust and depend on one another.

Watching the animals develop is a highlight of the book, but Katherine Applegate has portrayed the animals in the story as living beings that have feelings. The responsibility and care that each has for one another is just like any other family including humans. Ivan responds well to Stella’s friendship, but it is the role that Ivan takes in looking out for Ruby that sets in motion the climax of the story. As his artwork has progressed from painting what he sees so that Mac can sell it in the gift shop, Ivan uses his artistic talent to help further his plans for himself and Ruby.

For Ivan’s plan to succeed he needs to trust Julia, the daughter of the janitor George. Julia always comes to work with her dad and does her homework while sitting in front of Ivan’s cage. She often brings him art supplies, and treats, and it is the innocence and love of Julia that Ivan must rely on for his plan to work.

The One and Only Ivan is a delightful, magical tale, that was a must read for this summer. Despite all the negative news in relation to COVID-19, The One and Only Ivan will lift your spirits, and make you smile.

The movie adaptation is now streaming on Disney+. Fans of the book are no doubt looking forward to the movie but based on the trailer alone, there are noticeable differences to the film from the book. What I hope to see stay true from page to screen is the undeniable role that friendship plays in the lives of the animals.

If you haven’t read the book before watching the movie, I strongly suggest you check out Katherine Applegate’s The One and Only Ivan.