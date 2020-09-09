The Sensational Six Star on Kipling’s New Mickey & Friends Capsule Collection

Traveling with Mickey and the gang has never been so much fun! Kipling has released a new Mickey & Friends capsule collection that celebrates the main mouse and the rest of the Sensational Six. The limited edition collection launched on September 9th, and is available online and in over 30 Kipling stores and department stores.

Kipling Mickey & Friends Collection

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto adorn Kipling’s new Disney collection that celebrates authenticity and friendship. The limited edition capsule boasts 16 styles for women and men, including backpacks, waist packs, cross body bags, pouches and pen cases. Prices for the capsule collection range from $36 to $169.

Creativity Extra Large

Delia Backpack

Delia Convertible Backpack

Art Small Tote Backpack

Seoul Large Laptop Backpack

Kichirou Lunch Bag

Fresh Waist Pack

Tally Phone Bag

100 Pens

Rania Crossbody Bag