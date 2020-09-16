Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 30: Prequel Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #30: Prequel Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto
Date: September 16th, 2020 (recorded September 15th)
Listen
Topics
Recurring guest David Murto returns for the 30th (and longest-ever) installment of “Who’s the Bossk?” and joins host Mike Celestino in dissecting all the deleted scenes from the Star Wars prequel trilogy available on Disney+. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.