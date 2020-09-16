Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 30: Prequel Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #30: Prequel Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto

Date: September 16th, 2020 (recorded September 15th)

Listen

Topics

Recurring guest David Murto returns for the 30th (and longest-ever) installment of “Who’s the Bossk?” and joins host Mike Celestino in dissecting all the deleted scenes from the Star Wars prequel trilogy available on Disney+. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below