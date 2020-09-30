Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 32: Star Wars Explained with Guests Mollie and Alex Damon

Date: September 30th, 2020 (recorded September 29th)

Alex Damon and Mollie Damon of the terrific Star Wars Explained YouTube channel join host Mike Celestino to talk about how they got started, their weekly process in putting together videos, and how they mastered Star Wars trivia. Plus a discussion of this week’s headlines!

