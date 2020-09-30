Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 32: Star Wars Explained with Guests Mollie and Alex Damon

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #32: Star Wars Explained with Guests Mollie and Alex Damon
Date: September 30th, 2020 (recorded September 29th)
Alex Damon and Mollie Damon of the terrific Star Wars Explained YouTube channel join host Mike Celestino to talk about how they got started, their weekly process in putting together videos, and how they mastered Star Wars trivia. Plus a discussion of this week’s headlines!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.