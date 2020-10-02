Disney+ Watch Guide: October 2nd-8th

by | Oct 2, 2020 8:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

It’s a relaxing week on Disney+ with the premiere of the extended edition of Zenimation from Walt Disney Animation Studios. New films and shows hit the streaming service this week, including Touchstone Pictures’ Mr. Holland’s Opus and the 31st season of The Simpsons (WOO HOO!). And if you’re already in the Halloween spirit, Disney+ has added a Halloween menu of spooky fun, including every “Treehouse of Horror” episode of The Simpsons. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Zenimation: Extended Edition

“Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zenimation -an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight. Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios’ legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

“Gino, the most admired western lowland gorilla at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, celebrates his 39th birthday with animal manager Rachel, who’s known Gino since he was a teen. Gino’s presented with a storybook-worthy cake, but festivities are stalled when he struggles to overcome a chest infection. Meanwhile, animal keeper Lori notices a lump on beloved alpha lioness Kinsey, which requires urgent medical attention, but transporting the 300-pound cat to the Veterinary Treatment Room poses a challenge. Over at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, aquarist Amanda, who’s expecting her first child, prepares to welcome another little ray of sunshine into the world: a spotted eagle ray pup. At Discovery Island, trainer Katelyn teaches two newly arrived macaws, Santiago and Emmett, the navigation skills needed to become members of the Winged Encounters flight team.”

Weird But True – “Our Solar System”

“Charlie learns that the Global Space Administration is looking for researchers and explorers to go on the Interplanetary Expedition – a one-way trip to explore the solar system. Carly is nervous because a one-way ticket means that they would never come back! So, both she and Charlie head to the Mars habitat in Hawaii to experience what it is like to live in outer space. Renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku is a special guest star, playing fictional character Buster Infinity.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

“Pablo Tufino, Computer Ride Show Technician at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, provides a glimpse into the twilight transformation of Pandora – The World of Avatar. The change from day to night brings the Pandoran world to life, and through the illumination of custom lighting and automations each area of the land is given a unique look and feel that continues to amaze guests…and Pablo!”

New on Disney+

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

When a pampered chihuahua from Beverly Hills gets lost in Mexico, her biggest admirer Papi comes to the rescue to save her life and win her heart.

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Richard Dreyfuss stars in this heartwarming Touchstone Pictures film about an aspiring composer who discovers a love of teaching.

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under

Go behind-the-scenes of Sydney's Taronga Zoo to meet the amazing animals and their caretakers.

The Simpsons (Season 31)

Woo Hoo! The 31st season of The Simpsons arrives on Disney+ with special guest stars like Kevin Feige Cobie Smulders, Billy Porter, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Smith, and Weezer.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – The Mickey Mouse Club

Mickey Mouse became the official leader of the club on October 3rd, 1955, when Walt Disney’s second television series made its debut on ABC.

10th Anniversary – Secretariat

Walt Disney Pictures released this biographical horse racing drama on October 8th, 2010, starring Diane Lane, John Malkovich and Margo Martindale.

Halloween on Disney+

Movies

Shorts

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed