Disney+ Watch Guide: October 2nd-8th

It’s a relaxing week on Disney+ with the premiere of the extended edition of Zenimation from Walt Disney Animation Studios. New films and shows hit the streaming service this week, including Touchstone Pictures’ Mr. Holland’s Opus and the 31st season of The Simpsons (WOO HOO!). And if you’re already in the Halloween spirit, Disney+ has added a Halloween menu of spooky fun, including every “Treehouse of Horror” episode of The Simpsons. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zenimation -an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight. Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios’ legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

“Gino, the most admired western lowland gorilla at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, celebrates his 39th birthday with animal manager Rachel, who’s known Gino since he was a teen. Gino’s presented with a storybook-worthy cake, but festivities are stalled when he struggles to overcome a chest infection. Meanwhile, animal keeper Lori notices a lump on beloved alpha lioness Kinsey, which requires urgent medical attention, but transporting the 300-pound cat to the Veterinary Treatment Room poses a challenge. Over at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, aquarist Amanda, who’s expecting her first child, prepares to welcome another little ray of sunshine into the world: a spotted eagle ray pup. At Discovery Island, trainer Katelyn teaches two newly arrived macaws, Santiago and Emmett, the navigation skills needed to become members of the Winged Encounters flight team.”

Weird But True – “Our Solar System”

“Charlie learns that the Global Space Administration is looking for researchers and explorers to go on the Interplanetary Expedition – a one-way trip to explore the solar system. Carly is nervous because a one-way ticket means that they would never come back! So, both she and Charlie head to the Mars habitat in Hawaii to experience what it is like to live in outer space. Renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku is a special guest star, playing fictional character Buster Infinity.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

“Pablo Tufino, Computer Ride Show Technician at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, provides a glimpse into the twilight transformation of Pandora – The World of Avatar. The change from day to night brings the Pandoran world to life, and through the illumination of custom lighting and automations each area of the land is given a unique look and feel that continues to amaze guests…and Pablo!”

New on Disney+

When a pampered chihuahua from Beverly Hills gets lost in Mexico, her biggest admirer Papi comes to the rescue to save her life and win her heart.

Richard Dreyfuss stars in this heartwarming Touchstone Pictures film about an aspiring composer who discovers a love of teaching.

Go behind-the-scenes of Sydney's Taronga Zoo to meet the amazing animals and their caretakers.

Woo Hoo! The 31st season of The Simpsons arrives on Disney+ with special guest stars like Kevin Feige Cobie Smulders, Billy Porter, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Smith, and Weezer.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – The Mickey Mouse Club

Mickey Mouse became the official leader of the club on October 3rd, 1955, when Walt Disney’s second television series made its debut on ABC.

10th Anniversary – Secretariat

Walt Disney Pictures released this biographical horse racing drama on October 8th, 2010, starring Diane Lane, John Malkovich and Margo Martindale.

Movies

Shorts

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

