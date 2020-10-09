Disney+ Watch Guide: October 9th – 15th

It’s a week of exploration on Disney+ with the double episode premiere of National Geographic’s Disney+ Original Series, The Right Stuf. Nat Geo also has two new documentaries joining the library along with the third Narnia film and the second X-Men. There are lots of TV anniversary milestones to celebrate this week in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

The Right Stuf – “Sierra Hotel” and “Goodies”

“At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race. To combat a national sentiment of fear and decline, the U.S. government conceives of NASA’s Project Mercury, igniting a space race with the Soviets and making instant celebrities of a handful of the military’s most accomplished test pilots. These individuals, who come to be known as the Mercury 7, are forged into heroes long before they have achieved a single heroic act.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Betty and the Beast”

“For the first time in the park’s history, Hartmann’s mountain zebras arrive on the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Keeper Meaghan and the team do their best to acclimate the mischievous herd and prepare the other animals to meet their new neighbors, including a curious young Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Clementine, and mom-to-be Prima. Meanwhile, babirusa pig Betty is introduced to a bachelor babirusa, Mentari, with the hope that the plucky pigs hit it off and give the park its first-ever babirusa piglet. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, an 1,800-pound rescued manatee, Lou, has a potentially infected tail, so keepers must use a crane to lift him out of the aquarium to transport him to the Veterinary Treatment Room for a high-def CT scan.”

“Carly and Charlie are planning a surprise party and are in charge of the menu. There’s just one problem, neither of them knows how to cook. The duo attempts a basic burger, but that turns into a disaster. The only way to master the art of cooking is to learn from the experts at the Culinary Institute of America.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

“Discover the intricacies of creating a Disney print marketing campaign with Gabriela Clark. From overseeing photoshoots to coordinating massive studio print campaigns, Gabriela and team are responsible for creating some of the first images fans are able to see of new Disney projects.”

New on Disney+

All three Narnia films are together at last on Disney+.

The second X-Men film is heralded by most fans as the best film in the series.

This Nat Geo documentary examines how nature has recovered after the biggest oil spill in France in 1978.

Discover the exciting wildlife of Portugal from wolves and mustangs to chameleons and storks.

Library Highlights

60th Anniversary – The Plausible Impossible

On October 9th, 1960, audiences gathered around their TV to learn about the art of animation from Walt Disney himself.

20th Anniversary – Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire

Caroline Rhea found herself on a dangerous date on October 13th, 2000 when this spooky Disney Channel Original Movie premiered.

15th Anniversary – Twitches

Tia and Tamera Mowry discovered their witchy powers in the first of two DCOMs that premiered October 14th, 2005.

15th Anniversary – Little Einsteins

Leo, Annie, Quincy and June blasted off in their rocketship for educational adventures for the first time on October 9th, 2005.

5th Anniversary – Invisible Sister

Rowan Blanchard accidentally turned her sister invisible on Halloween five years ago when this DCOM premieres on October 9th, 2015.

Movies

Shorts

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

