Review – “X-Men #13” Provides More Context and Brings Us Another Step Closer to “X of Swords”

by | Oct 21, 2020 2:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Marvel Comics continue to build toward the next big Mutant-related crossover event, “X of Swords.” With the Mutants of Krakoa scrambling to collect their swords and assemble their team of champions for the coming tournament, one of those champions prepares to face his past.

This war with another, forgotten realm has been brewing for some time now and right from the beginning, Apocalypse has been at the center of it. With him recovering from injuries suffered during a previous attack, he’s going to have to pull himself together to prepare for the fight that is still on its way.

The ongoing build up for “X of Swords” has seen separate stories specific to characters like Wolverine, Storm, Cable and many others. However, when these issues focus on Apocalypse they take a much broader look at the big picture. Given the character’s history tied into this upcoming battle, there is a great deal of context provide in the Apocalypse-focused comics.

With that being said, it’s a LOT of context. There is a long story at play here in the history between Krakoa and Arakko. That history is filled with war, betrayal, sacrifice and just about anything else you could possible want in this kind of story.

However, because of the way we keep getting bits and pieces of the story in issues that are released weeks apart, it does feel a bit disjointed. The other pieces of this “X of Swords” lead in are much easier to follow because, for the most part, they are stories that are contained to one or maybe two issues. “X-Men #13” provides a little more of a story that has been told over several issues spread across several different ongoing series.

The trick to enjoying these comics to this point has been not allowing yourself to get so overwhelmed with the details and simply enjoy the story for what it is. Apocalypse is a fascinating character with as much history as any other character in the Marvel Universe. Trying to understand all of it at once is a job that would give even the Watcher a headache.

On that note, there is a fair amount to enjoy about this particular issue. To this point in the story, Apocalypse has been mostly on the sidelines after suffering a big defeat. This is the issue where we see him back on his feet and getting ready to get back in the action. In non-comics terms, this would be the post-credit scene where we see him getting read for the fight that’s coming and the audience cheers.

It is interesting that, while this is an “X-Men” title, the issue features very little of the actual X-Men. While Xavier and Magneto make brief appearances, this is really an Apocalypse comic. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but for anyone picking up this particular issue and looking for the X-Men, you’re likely to be disappointed and at least a little confused.

The one thing everyone can enjoy about “X-Men #13” though, is the art. Artist Mahmud Asrar creates some beautiful images to go along with the fantasy/sci-fi genre feel that this series has been providing. Really, the art in all of these “X of Swords” lead-ins has been nothing short of spectacular.

“X-Men #13” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed