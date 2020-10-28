TV Recap: “The Right Stuff” – Episode 4 ‘Advent’

by | Oct 28, 2020 3:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The space race continues with the Russians besting the Americans again by capturing deep space photos of the far side of the moon. While the Russians continue to outpace the Americans, doubt is plaguing NASA with the astronauts feeling the pressure to succeed, as well as mission control. Chris Kraft (Eric Ladin) is under a microscope with the failure of the test launch and forced to seek assistance of Wernher Von Braun (Sacha Seberg). Kraft wants nothing to do with the ex-Nazi rocket scientist, but he knows he needs Von Braun.

The future of the Mercury space program rides on the success of Von Braun’s rocket. During a practice launch with Kraft’s mission control and Von Braun’s rocket team, more problems arise, unlike the rocket. Even with former Nazi rocket specialists, success is no more guaranteed for the Mercury mission.

Christmas brings some respite for the astronauts as they head home to spend time with their families. At the Shepard home, Alan (Jake McDorman) and Louise (Shannon Lucio) welcome their niece Judith. She has come to live with the Shepard’s after the death of her mom.

John Glenn (Patrick J. Adams) returns home to Ohio, where he is strategizing with his wife Annie (Nora Zehetner) about who to support in the upcoming presidential election. Glenn has been told privately that if he were to publicly support Richard Nixon, then Nixon would make Glenn the first astronaut to launch of the Mercury Seven.

At the Cooper household, Trudy (Eloise Mumford) finds a note from a former girlfriend of Gordo’s (Colin O’Donoghue). Trudy confronts her husband’s former flame and pays the woman off to leave her and the family alone. Later that evening Trudy tells Gordo that she knew about the girlfriend being in town. Assuring his wife that he didn’t go see her, Gordo recommits his love to Trudy and the importance of their marriage.

The Christmas holidays bring tension and worry for the Glenn and Shepard homes. Glenn spends much of his time trying to contact Senator John Kennedy in hopes of aligning himself with the Massachusetts Senator and Democratic Presidential Candidate. Alan Shepard has as uncomfortable family dinner with his parents where Shepard is still looked down upon by his overbearing father.

Glenn finds success and speaks with Bobby Kennedy, the senator’s brother and campaign manager. They agree to have Senator Kennedy meet with the Mercury Seven and their wives at a New Years Eve party. Shepard has little success at getting along with his father but makes a heartfelt connection with his niece.

Deke Slayton (Micha Stock) is stuck in Florida for Christmas where he meets Von Braun and then returns to NASA to check on Chris Kraft. Kraft is spending the holidays pouring over the data gained from the rocket test launches trying to find solutions to the problems. Slayton spends his time with Craft giving the stressed mission control director a pep talk. Slayton makes his feelings for Von Braun clear, stating that he never liked that Nazi. This brings a smile to Craft’s face.

The Mercury Seven come together for a New Year’s Eve party, and John Glenn is jubilant. With all astronauts, their wives, and even NASA Director Bob Gilruth (Patrick Fischler) in attendance. Glenn has committed to campaigning for Kennedy in Ohio for the election. In return Senator Kennedy is supposed to attend this party and speak to the astronauts about his commitment to the program.

When Kennedy’s car arrives, Glenn moves from joy to dread as he learns that the man who steps out of Kennedy’s car, is not John Kennedy but some low-level representative. Glenn dutifully introduces the Kennedy to everyone, but he is dismayed by the fact that Senator Kennedy himself did not attend.      

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed