Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 38: The Star Wars Book with Guest Dan Zehr

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #38: The Star Wars Book with Guest Dan Zehr
Date: November 12th, 2020 (interview and introduction recorded November 11th, episode discussion recorded November 9th)
“Coffee with Kenobi” podcaster and The Star Wars Book co-author Dan Zehr joins host Mike Celestino to discuss the new official reference guide from DK and Lucasfilm Publishing. Plus, an in-depth discussion of The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2 with Laughing Place cofounder Rebekah Moseley and this week’s Star Wars headlines.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.