Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 38: The Star Wars Book with Guest Dan Zehr

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #38: The Star Wars Book with Guest Dan Zehr

Date: November 12th, 2020 (interview and introduction recorded November 11th, episode discussion recorded November 9th)

“Coffee with Kenobi” podcaster and The Star Wars Book co-author Dan Zehr joins host Mike Celestino to discuss the new official reference guide from DK and Lucasfilm Publishing. Plus, an in-depth discussion of The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2 with Laughing Place cofounder Rebekah Moseley and this week’s Star Wars headlines.

