Preview – UFC 255 on ESPN+

The UFC has been cranking out incredible cards left and right lately, but every now and then one comes up that is just a step above the rest. Having two title fights in one night for example, that’s something that can really make an event stand out about the rest.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Flyweight Championships will be on the line tomorrow night as two of the best in the world will look to remain on top of their divisions. Plus, two world class welterweights will look to

Let’s take a closer look at those three bouts:

Welterweight bout: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

This is a classic matchup of two incredibly talented fighters who desperately need a win. At one point, Perry was looking like the next big thing in the welterweight division and he does still boast a 14-6 record. Unfortunately for him though, five of those six losses have come in his last eight fights. He is coming off of a win though and looking to build momentum on his way back to the upper echelon of the division. His flashy and powerful striking always makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone that steps into the cage with him.

Means is also coming off of a win in his most recent fight but he has also struggled recently, losing four of his last seven. The 36-ear-old veteran certainly has the experience advantage, with 42 fights under his belt and a 30-12 record. Means is also a very good striker with 19 wins by knockout. He may want to look to employ some other skills against Perry though as he has proven he can also submit his opponents. Still, I would venture to guess that most of this fight will take place on the feet.

My pick: Mike Perry via 3rd round knockout

Women’s Flyweight Championship bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Anything can happen in the UFC. You may be sure of one outcome and then something completely different happens. Every now and then though, the betting odds on a fight pretty much tell the story. Maia is a +900 underdog as she challenges for the flyweight crown. It’s not a knock on Maia though as she comes in with an impressive 18-6 record and a submission win in her most recent bout. Still, she’s going to have a tough challenge to overcome.

The reason for those steep odds, is the repeated dominance of Shevchenko, who is a -1600 favorite. With a 19-3 record, the champ hasn’t lost to anyone not named Amanda Nunes in more than 10 years. And she’s even avenged that loss, defeating Liz Carmouche in 2019. If not for Nunes, Shevchenko would likely be looked at as the greatest female fighter of all time, or at least close to it. She’s as well-rounded as they come, with six knockouts and seven submission. Combine that with her unmatched toughness and she can finish any fight wherever she wants. The odds are what they are for a reason.

My pick: Shevchenko via 5th round submission

Flyweight Championship bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Everyone talks about the heavyweights, but nine times out of 10, it’s the little guys that deliver the more entertaining fights. Both of these guys are incredibly quick, love to throw their hands and have some serious finishing skills. If it’s not already clear, that’s a recipe for an explosive fight.

Perez is a very impressive young fighter, coming into this main event with a 24-5 record. His punches can be a bit wild at times, but he absolutely has the skills and power to put his opponent away. Just ask Jussier Formiga, who he finished with leg kicks back in June. The real danger with Perez though, comes from his chokes. He has multiple submission victories with chokes that he executed without even being in the proper position. With serious squeeze power like that, he may want to look to take this fight to the ground.

Of course, that may not help him as Figueiredo just as powerful a grappler. The champ comes in with a stellar 19-1 record and a fairly evenly-dispersed nine knockouts and seven submissions. His striking, while very violent looking, is much cleaner than that of Perez and will likely give him the advantage on the feet. If the fight goes to the ground though, things could get interesting. This fight will likely be about whoever gets a favorable position first. The champ just has more of the skills to get himself in that position.

My pick: Figueiredo via 3rd round knockout

UFC 255 will be held Saturday night, November 21 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $84.98 for UFC 254 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $64.99.